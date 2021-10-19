Pahadi Gamer's Free Fire ID, real name, stats, K/D ratio, and monthly income in October 2021

Lokesh "Pahadi" Karakoti is a celebrated Indian professional Free Fire player. He represents Team Elite, who triumphed at the recently concluded Free Fire India Championship 2021 Fall. Lokesh was also named 'Sniper of the Year' in 2020.

In addition, he is also a very successful YouTuber, with both his channels Pahadi Gamer and Pahadi Gaming boasting more than 1.3 million subscribers.

What are Pahadi Gamer's Free Fire ID and stats?

Pahadi Gamer's Free Fire ID is 147098967. The esports athlete's stats within the game are:

Lifetime stats

Pahadi Gamer has retained a K/D ratio of 4.18 in solo games (Image via Free Fire)

Pahadi Gamer has featured in 22148 squad games and earned 5432 Booyahs, translating to a win ratio of 24.52%. He has notched 71485 kills, resulting in a K/D ratio of 4.28.

The famous content creator has won 229 of 2034 duo matches, roughly equating to a win percentage of 11.25%. With 4420 eliminations, he has sustained a K/D ratio of 2.45.

He has participated in 1673 solo matches and bettered his opponents in 276 of these, converting to a win rate of 16.49%. The player has 5841 frags, accumulating a K/D ratio of 4.18.

Ranked stats

Pahadi Gamer has no kills in solo and duo games (Image via Free Fire)

The streamer has engaged in 219 ranked squad games in Free Fire and emerged victorious on 43 occasions, ensuring a win rate of 19.63%. He has accumulated 1054 kills, corresponding to a kill-to-death ratio of 5.99.

The professional athlete has not played ranked duo games.

Coming to the solo matches, the YouTuber has competed in a single game and has not attained any kill or a win.

Note: Pahadi Gamer's Free Fire stats were recorded on 19 October 2021. These will change as he features in further matches.

Income

He has gained 10k subscribers in the previous month (Image via Social Blade)

His monthly earnings from the primary channel are estimated to be in the range of $710 to $11.4K. (Source: Social Blade)

YouTube channel

Lokesh Karakoti has been regularly uploading videos on his first channel, Pahadi Gamer, since July 2020. With 125 videos, he has earned 1.34 million subscribers.

Meanwhile, his second channel, Pahadi Gaming, also has 1.33 million subscribers. The player also has 363k followers on his Instagram handle.

