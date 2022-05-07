Pahadi Gamer's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D, YouTube income, and more (May 2022)

The Free Fire community has a few players who have made their mark in the sphere of both content creation and esports at the same time. Lokesh Karakoti, also known by his IGN Pahadi, is among them. He is a highly accomplished Indian player currently representing Orangutan Elite and has achievements to his name, including the first place at FFIC 2021 Fall.

When it comes to content creation, the player runs multiple channels, with his Pahadi Gaming channel having 1.44 million subscribers and Pahadi Gamer channel having 1.36 million subscribers. The esports athlete boasts 374k followers on Instagram.

Note: Indian players should avoid playing Free Fire due to government-imposed restrictions. The images and stats used in the article are retrieved from the Free Fire MAX version.

What is Pahadi Gamer's Free Fire ID?

Pahadi Gamer's Free Fire ID is 147098967. The player possesses the following stats in the battle royale title:

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats of Pahadi (Image via Garena)

Pahadi Gamer has completed 1677 solo games and triumphed 276 times, acquiring a win percentage of 16.45%. With 5855 eliminations, he has held on to a K/D ratio of 4.18.

He has also won 229 of the 2047 ranked duo games, corresponding to a win ratio of 11.18%. The professional player has registered 4456 frags, scoring a kill-to-death ratio of 2.45.

Additionally, Pahadi Gaming has participated in 24942 squad matches and attained 5823 Booyahs, ensuring him a 23.34% win rate. He has accumulated 78356 kills, which converts to a K/D ratio of 4.10.

Ranked stats

He has only played squad matches (Image via Garena)

Lokesh Karakoti has only featured in 62 ranked squad matches up until now in the ongoing season and has outplayed the opponents on seven instances, maintaining a win percentage of 11.29%. He has also accumulated 285 kills, retaining a K/D ratio of 5.18.

The YouTuber is yet to participate in any ranked solo or duo games.

Note: Lokesh's in-game stats were recorded on 7 May 2022, which are subject to change.

Monthly income

Monthly earnings from second channel (Image via Social Blade)

Lokesh runs multiple YouTube channels and his monthly income from the primary channel, Pahadi Gaming, is approximately between $151 - $2.4K.

Monthly income from primary channel (Image via Social Blade)

On the other hand, the monthly revenue from the Pahadi Gamer channel is estimated to be within the range of $41 to $652.

Source: Social Blade

YouTube channel

Lokesh Karakoti started his Pahadi Gaming channel in July 2019 and soon built a wide audience on the platform. Subsequently, he launched the Pahadi Gamer channel in July 2020. Both channels have amassed millions of subscribers, demonstrating the community's admiration for the player.

The player has had more than 112 million views on the primary channel, and the second one has also crossed the 90 million thresholds.

Edited by Mayank Shete