Ankush FF's Free Fire ID, K/D, stats, real name, and monthly income (May 2022)

In the sphere of content creation, several exceptional Free Fire players have made a name for themselves with their excellent gameplay. In recent years, Ankush Tripathi has also found substantial success as a result of his unique playstyle.

He has already amassed 1.84 million subscribers and is well on his way to reaching the two million subscriber milestone. In addition to his primary channel, he also manages the Ankush Vlogs channel, which has 109k subscribers.

Note: Due to government-imposed limitations, users from India are urged not to play the battle royale title. They may play the Free Fire MAX version, which is not prohibited in the country.

What is Ankush FF’s Free Fire ID?

Ankush FF’s Free Fire ID is 241375963. The gamer has accumulated the following stats within the battle royale title:

Lifetime stats

Ankush FF’s lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Ankush FF has participated in 998 solo games in Free Fire and has come out victorious in 135 encounters, acquiring a win rate of 13.52%. With 2757 eliminations, the player also maintains a K/D ratio of 3.19.

He has won 1301 games out of 3289 duo matches, translating to a win rate of 39.55%. The content creator has bagged 12575 kills in the process, recording a K/D ratio of 6.33.

Ankush FF has played 29226 squad matches and secured 13450 Booyahs, converting to a win rate of 46.02%. The Indian star has taken down 120795 opponents, registering a K/D ratio of 7.66.

Ranked stats

Ankush FF’s ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Ankush FF has made 12 appearances in squad games during the ongoing Free Fire ranked season, winning three games with a win rate of 25%. The content creator has 17 frags, resulting in a K/D ratio of 1.89.

He is yet to play any ranked solo or duo games.

CS Career stats

Ankush FF’s CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

The YouTuber has participated in 2723 Clash Squad matches, and his team has chalked up 1937 wins, retaining a win rate of 71.34%. He has notched 18390 kills, accumulating a KDA of 2.30.

Note: Ankush’s stats were recorded on 6 May 2022 and are subject to change.

Monthly income

Ankush FF’s monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Ankush makes around $889 to $14.2K each month from his YouTube channel. His annual revenue is estimated to be between $10.7K and $170.8K.

YouTube channel

Ankush FF started his current channel in April 2021 and has already amassed a large following. The player has consistently uploaded videos, and his channel has over 280 videos, which have amassed a total of 113 million views.

Ankush has received more than 3.557 million views in the previous month alone.

