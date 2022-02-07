Partner Program and V Badge in Free Fire: Everything you need to know (February 2022)

The continuous growth of Free Fire over the last several years has resulted in the expansion of content creation, streaming, esports, and other relevant fields to the game. Garena has further introduced a Partner Program to give content creators even more exposure.

It offers plenty of benefits to those who get selected, including the special V Badge, an item many players in the Free Fire community are fascinated about. As a result, individuals look for further details about becoming a part of the Partner Program.

Details about the Free Fire Partner Program and V Badge

This is what gamers can gain by joining the Partner Program (Image via Garena)

The Partner Program is an initiative by Garena. Those selected are entitled to numerous perks, including the ones stated below:

V-Badge

In-game rewards, diamonds, and more

Financial compensation (For channels with more than 5,00,000 subscribers, alongside 95% Free Fire-related content)

Official feature on the game’s social media handles

Advance access to the content

Access to the observer client of the game

In-game codes for giveaway

Access to communication with Free Fire’s team

Special invites to tournaments and esports events

Exclusive merchandise

However, it is crucial to note that becoming a partner isn’t easy, and gamers will need to meet the set requirements. The image below shows the ones mentioned on the official website:

To send an application, all these must first be fulfilled (Image via Garena)

Even if players meet all of these criteria, the developers won’t necessarily accept them into the program because they only choose the best prospects.

Steps to apply for the Partner Program to get V Badge and more perks

The form can be accessed from the official website of the Partner Program (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Users must first visit the official Partner Program website of the battle royale title. They can use the link below:

Click here to visit the website.

Step 2: There will be an ‘Apply Now’ button, which they can click. A form will then appear on their screen where gamers can subsequently enter all the necessary details.

Step 3: Once the information is entered, players can submit the form to send their application.

