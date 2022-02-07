Munna Bhai Gaming’s Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, rank, monthly income, and more stats in February 2022

Free Fire’s steady ascent has led to the rise of content creation and streaming in a range of regional languages. Atchuth Sankula (aka Munna Bhai Gaming) is an Indian YouTuber who has established himself as one of the top personalities, making content in Telugu.

His channel currently has over 2.73 million subscribers, alongside a total of over 259.73 million views. The renowned figure has over 287 thousand followers on his Instagram handle as well.

Munna Bhai Gaming’s Free Fire ID, rank, and stats

Munna Bhai Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 402752655. He is ranked Heroic in BR-Ranked and Master in CS-Ranked.

Lifetime stats

Munna Bhai Gaming's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Munna Bhai Gaming has played 12285 squad games and has remained unbeaten in 3807, equating to a win rate of 30.98%. With 49023 kills, he has managed a K/D ratio of 5.78.

He has appeared in 2638 duo matches and has 650 first-place finishes, corresponding to a win rate of 24.63%. With a K/D ratio of 4.94, he has 9825 frags.

The YouTuber has also participated in 4319 solo games and has bettered his foes in 1124, translating to a win rate of 26.02%. He has secured 19514 kills for a K/D ratio of 6.11.

Ranked stats

Munna Bhai Gaming's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Munna Bhai Gaming has featured in 105 ranked squad matches in Free Fire and has 39 victories, converting to a win rate of 37.14%. He has notched 438 kills with a K/D ratio of 6.64.

Apart from this, he has competed in 20 duo games and has three wins, resulting in a win rate of 15.00%. In the process, he has 78 frags for a K/D ratio of 4.59.

Munna Bhai Gaming has 91 solo matches to his name and has come out on top on eight occasions, leading to a win rate of 8.79%. The player has 202 kills with a K/D ratio of 2.43.

Note: Munna Bhai Gaming's stats are subject to change.

Monthly income

Munna Bhai Gaming's earnings (Image via Social Blade)

The monthly income of Munna Bhai Gaming through his channel lies between $2.2K and $35.2K (Source: Social Blade).

YouTube channel

Atchuth Sankula has been running Munna Bhai Gaming for a couple of years, and he has been publishing content and streaming the game on a regular basis. There are over 1080 videos on his channel, with the most-watched one having 5.9 million views.

According to Social Blade, he has gained 90 thousand subscribers and 8.807 million views in the last 30 days alone.

Edited by Siddharth Satish