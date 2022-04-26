Piyush Joshi Gaming’s Free Fire ID, stats, K/D, and YouTube Income details (April 2022)

Piyush Joshi Gaming is one of the fastest-growing gaming content creators in India, and he uploads videos based on a number of games, including Garena Free Fire. Since starting his YouTube channel in January this year, he has seen massive growth. His channel currently boasts 3.49 million subscribers and more than 101.40 million views.

Fans may remember him from the fun vlogs on Sourav Joshi's YouTube channel. Sourav and Piyush are brothers.

Piyush Joshi Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

Piyush Joshi Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 2081534483, and his in-game name is VLOGERpiyush. He is ranked Silver III in the Clash Squad mode and Bronze I in the Battle Royale mode.

Here are his stats:

Lifetime stats

Piyush Joshi Gaming’s lifetime stats(Image via Garena)

Piyush Joshi Gaming has played 161 squad matches and has 31 victories, leading to a win rate of 19.25%. He has 351 kills with 106 headshots for a K/D ratio of 2.70 and a headshot percentage of 30.20%.

Meanwhile, he has also made 256 appearances in the duo mode and has 16 first-place finishes, resulting in a win rate of 6.25%. With 277 frags and 71 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 1.15 and a headshot percentage of 25.63%.

The YouTuber has competed in 48 solo matches and has three wins, maintaining a win rate of 6.25%. He has notched 123 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.73 while accumulating 38 headshots with a headshot percentage of 30.89%.

Ranked stats

Piyush Joshi Gaming’s ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Piyush Joshi Gaming has only played a single ranked squad match in the ongoing season of Garena Free Fire, and he failed to secure a win or a kill.

Note: As the game is banned in India, the stats and images used in the article are from the MAX version, which was not included on the list of prohibited apps.

Piyush Joshi Gaming’s YouTube earnings

Piyush Joshi Gaming’s monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

Piyush Joshi Gaming’s monthly earnings from his channel are between $4.6K and $74.3K. His yearly earnings are estimated to lie between $55.8K and $892.2K. (Source: Social Blade)

YouTube channel

As mentioned above, Piyush Joshi started uploading content in January 2022, and he has only uploaded two videos based on Garena Free Fire recently. There are currently 47 videos on his channel, with the most-watched one having gained 12 million views.

According to Social Blade, he has acquired 240 thousand subscribers and 18.587 million views in the last 30 days alone.

Edited by Siddharth Satish