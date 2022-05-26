PK Karan's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, stats, rank, and YouTube income in May 2022

Within the Free Fire community, there are a number of popular YouTube channels that are managed by more than one player, and the PK Gamers channel usually ranks among the more notable ones. This channel is run by the duo of Parwez Ahmed and Karan Oraon.

Over the course of a few years, they have managed to amass a total of 3.26 million subscribers. Their channel usually features gameplay videos, as well as content around events and other topics that their audience enjoys.

Note: Due to government-imposed restrictions, users are advised against playing Free Fire. Additionally, the images and stats utilized in the article are from Free Fire MAX.

PK Karan’s Free Fire ID and stats

PK Karan’s Free Fire ID is 329801798. He is placed in the Heroic tier in the BR-Ranked mode and is in the Diamond 2 tier in the CS-Ranked mode. His stats in the battle royale title are as follows:

Lifetime stats

PK Karan's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

PK Karan has competed in 4023 solo games and has 225 victories, approximating a win rate of 5.59%. He has notched 8095 frags, registering a K/D ratio of 2.13.

The YouTuber has won 501 games out of 4484 duo encounters, equaling a win rate of 11.17%. He has bagged 9694 kills to ensure a K/D ratio of 2.43.

At the same time, PK Gamers has participated in 9229 squad games and has 1577 Booyahs, aggregating to a win rate of 17.08%. With 21830 kills in the mode, the content creator has a K/D ratio of 2.85 to his credit.

Ranked stats

PK Karan's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

PK Karan has featured in 74 duo games and converted 11 of these into victories, upholding a win rate of 14.86%. The player has taken down 190 opponents, contributing to a K/D ratio of 3.02.

He has additionally won 32 out of 272 ranked squad games, which comes down to a win rate of 11.76%. The YouTuber has raked in 783 eliminations and has a K/D ratio of 3.26.

He is yet to play any ranked solo games.

Clash Squad

PK Karan's Clash Squad stats (Image via Garena)

PK Karan has played and won 3044 out of 4971 Clash Squad matches in Free Fire, approximating a win rate of 61.23%. He has chalked up 23687 kills and maintains a KDA of 1.66, along with an average damage per match of 2114.

Note: PK Karan’s stats are subject to change as he participates in more games.

Monthly income

The content creator has gained 1.164 million views (Image via Social Blade)

The monthly revenue generated through the PK Gamer YouTube channel is estimated to be $291 to $4.7K. In the meantime, yearly income is believed to be around $3.5K and $55.9K. (Source: Social Blade)

YouTube channel

As stated earlier, PK Gamer is run by the duo of Karan and Parwez. The channel was created in July 2019 and became popular among players soon after. It has around 950 uploads that have garnered a total of over 530 million views.

The duo also runs the PK Gamers Live channel, which boasts 16k subscribers.

