Pri Gaming's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, monthly income, and more

Priyank Patel is the man behind the popular YouTube channel Pri Gaming, where viewers can find engaging content related to Free Fire MAX and its regular version. The channel has over 1.1 million subscribers, and players can tune in to get interesting tips and tricks for the battle royale game.

The content creator also runs a second channel called Pri Gaming TY. However, he is not very active there. Additionally, he has 8.62k followers on Instagram.

Pri Gaming's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, and other details

Pri Gaming's Free Fire MAX ID is 262266779, and his current IGN is PRIGAMING_YT. He is also the leader of the PRI_ARMY guild, whose ID is 1001517856.

The internet star achieved Diamond 4 in BR-Ranked Season 32 while pushing all the way to Heroic in CS-Ranked Season 17. His stats in Free Fire MAX as of February 18, 2023, are outlined below:

BR Career stats

The content creator has played many squad matches (Image via Garena)

Pri Gaming's solo match record features 1291 contests and 370 victories, with a win rate of 28.65%. He defeated 4752 opponents to achieve a K/D ratio of 5.16.

The Indian internet star has also achieved 840 victories in 2750 duo matches, yielding a win rate of 30.54%. He has taken down 9650 enemies, translating to a K/D ratio of 5.05.

Pri Gaming has played 7534 squad matches, securing 2399 victories and a win rate of 31.84%. He has racked up 24045 frags to get a K/D ratio of 4.68.

BR Ranked stats

Pri Gaming has a 100% win rate in ranked solo matches (Image via Garena)

Pri Gaming has a 100% win rate in ranked solo matches, bagging wins in six encounters. He has 81 frags and a K/D ratio of 81.

The YouTuber has also competed in three ranked duo contests and has finished ahead of the opposition only once, translating to a win rate of 33%. With a kill tally of 17, he averages a K/D ratio of 8.50.

Pri Gaming has won 16 out of 24 ranked squad matches, maintaining a win rate of 66.67%. He has registered 114 frags for a K/D ratio of 14.25.

Note: Pri Gaming's Free Fire MAX stats were recorded while writing the article and are expected to change as he plays more matches in the battle royale title.

Monthly income

The Pri Gaming channel's estimated income as per Social Blade (Image via Social Blade)

Per a Social Blade report, Pri Gaming earns between $4.4k and $70.6k monthly. His yearly income is believed to be within the range of $52.9k and $847.1k.

YouTube channel

In August 2019, Priyank Patel began creating content on YouTube, with Free Fire as his primary focus.

Over the years, Patel has posted 800+ videos, racking in close to 100 million views and crossing the coveted one million subscriber milestone. He recently switched to the shorter content format on the platform.

The Pri Gaming channel had just over 170k subscribers in mid-2020, but the count has grown substantially since then. It has received more than 60k subscribers and 17.649 million video views in the last 30 days alone.

