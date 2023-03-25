Pro Gaming PG’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, guild, rank, monthly income, and more

Progress bhai is a popular content creator in the Indian Free Fire MAX community. He runs multiple YouTube channels that have a massive number of subscribers. His primary channel is Pro Gaming PG, which has over 355k subscribers.

Progress bhai's other channels are PG Gaming (55.5k subscribers), Pro gaming pg clips (3.47 million subscribers), Progress Gaming (21.5k subscribers), Progress Dubbing (14.1k subscribers), and Progress Shorts (325k subscribers).

Pro Gaming PG’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

The Free Fire MAX ID of Progress bhai, also known as Pro Gaming PG, is 863304629.

The YouTuber leads the Pro Gaming guild, whose ID is 68974346. He is in the Heroic tier within BR-Ranked Season 32 and the Gold 2 tier within CS-Ranked Season 18.

His stats in Free Fire MAX as of March 25, 2023, are as follows:

BR Career stats

Pro Gaming PG has participated in squad matches the most (Image via Garena)

Pro Gaming PG has played 2399 solo matches, winning 148 times for a win rate of 6.16%. With 4149 frags to his credit, he has a K/D ratio of 1.84.

The content creator has also secured 197 Booyahs in 3243 duo matches, translating to a win rate of 6.07%. He has 5284 kills and a K/D ratio of 1.73.

Pro Gaming PG has won 794 of the 8585 squad matches he has participated in, maintaining a win rate of 9.24%. He has bagged 20894 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.68.

BR Ranked stats

Pro Gaming PG is yet to win a ranked solo match (Image via Garena)

Pro Gaming PG has featured in eight ranked solo matches this season but has no victories to his name. However, he has registered eight frags for a K/D ratio of 1.

The YouTuber has also played 10 ranked duo matches, securing one victory and a win rate of 10%. He has bagged 21 eliminations, making his K/D ratio 2.33.

Pro Gaming PG has participated in 50 ranked squad matches this season, bagging nine Booyahs for a win rate of 18%. He has killed 145 opponents and boasts a K/D ratio of 3.54.

Note: Pro Gaming PG’s Free Fire MAX stats were collected on March 25, 2023. They will change as he plays in more matches.

Monthly income

Progress bhai's earnings from his primary YouTube channel (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Pro Gaming PG's monthly earnings from his primary YouTube channel are between $235 and $3.8k. Meanwhile, his yearly income is reported to range from $2.8k to $45.1k.

YouTube channel

Progress bhai started his first YouTube channel, Pro Gaming PG, in October 2020. However, he has found more success with the platform's shorter content format and has attracted many subscribers on his other channels.

In the last 30 days, Pro Gaming PG attracted 59k subscribers, while the videos on the channel received more than 7.033 million views.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes