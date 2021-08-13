PUBG Mobile Lite vs Free Fire: Game size, requirements, and battle royale modes compared

Free Fire and PUBG Mobile Lite are meant for medium and lower-end smartphones. Tencent and Garena have done their respective jobs at graphic optimization marvelously.

Free Fire has more vibrant graphics, while PUBG Mobile Lite provides a more realistic output. Garena launched its OB29 4th-anniversary update earlier this month. Similarly, PUBG Mobile Lite also recently got its 0.21.2 version update.

Although the respective developers introduced new improvements, the core gameplay of both games has remained unchanged after the latest updates. They belong to the Battle Royale genre and constitute additional multiplayer modes. The tone of the gameplay of both titles is significantly different.

This article analyzes the core features of the BR modes in Free Fire and PUBG Mobile Lite to decide which one is better.

Free Fire and PUBG Mobile Lite: Comparing the Battle Royale modes in both games

System requirements and download size

PUBG Mobile Lite

PUBG Mobile Lite details on the Play Store (Image via Google Play Store)

Required Android version - Android 4.1 or above

Minimum RAM - 1 GB (Recommended 2 GB for smooth gameplay)

Current version - 0.21.2.15011

Download Size - Around 600 MB

Free Fire

Free Fire details on the Play Store (Image via Google Play Store)

Required Android version - Android 4.1 and above

Minimum RAM - 1 GB (Recommended 2 GB for smooth gameplay)

Current version - 1.64.2

Download Size - 716 MB

Players and duration

Duration and player deployment are almost the same in Free Fire and PUBG Mobile Lite (Image via ff.garena.com)

In PUBG Mobile Lite, 60 players are deployed at the designated island through an airplane, while Free Fire’s BR mode features 50 players. The difference of ten players doesn’t make much difference in the pace of the games.

Classic BR matches last at most 15 minutes in either game. Hence, both titles can be considered fast-paced while concluding a match.

Graphics

PUBG Mobile Lite has more realistic graphics (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Free Fire features cartoonish and vibrant graphics that are aesthetically pleasing. Eye-grabbing character outfits and weapon skins make the game more beautiful while setting up a more fun tone.

On the other hand, PUBG Mobile Lite has more realistic graphics, like a compressed version of PUBG Mobile. It is smoother than the latter’s compact size.

The in-game mechanics and sound optimization are pretty mediocre in both games. However, PUBG Mobile Lite gives slightly better results.

Gameplay

Free Fire's special character skills make it more fun (Image via AnonymousYT/YouTube)

PUBG Mobile Lite has similar gameplay to PUBG Mobile with a more serious tone. Players fight it out against one another in a more realistic fashion without any character skills.

Free Fire, on the contrary, features various character abilities that change the gameplay for good. Gamers need to have a different skill-set for either game due to core differences in BR Modes.

Which game has a better Battle Royale experience?

Both games have distinct BR features (Image via Garena/Tencent)

It is not possible to decide the winner between Free Fire and PUBG Mobile Lite. Both have distinct features, with the latter providing a more immersive experience despite its compact size, while Free Fire is more fun due to its character skills.

Hence, it entirely depends upon fans to choose their preferred Battle Royale title. Gamers who love authentic and immersive BR experiences can go for PUBG Mobile Lite, while those who prefer extra power-ups and fun can go for Free Fire.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Ravi Iyer