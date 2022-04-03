PUBG Mobile Lite vs Free Fire MAX: Which game can be downloaded on 2 GB RAM devices?

The battle royale genre has soared in recent years, and PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Fire MAX are two of the best titles currently available on the mobile platform. Due to their unique features and overall gameplay, they have a large player base worldwide.

Not every gamer has access to a high-end gaming device, and a significant number of them use handsets with 2 GB of RAM with a limited amount of storage capacity available. Consequently, they search for which game would be more suitable for their smartphone.

Which game is better for a 2 GB RAM device: PUBG Mobile Lite vs Free Fire MAX?

Requirements of the games

PUBG Mobile Lite

Here are its minimum requirements:

Android 4.1 and higher

Minimum of 1 GB RAM or higher

Installation pack of about 720 MB

Free Fire MAX

To run the MAX version, these must be met by the players:

Processor: 1.3 GHz Dual Core Processor

1.3 GHz Dual Core Processor Operating System: Android 4.4

Android 4.4 RAM: 2 GB

2 GB Storage: 1.5 GB

Differences between the games

Modes

There will be differences in the game odes (Image via Garena)

Several game modes are available in both games. In addition to the traditional Battle Royale mode, players in PUBG Mobile Lite can pick from various modes like TDM, Payload, and War.

On the other hand, Battle Royale, Clash Squad, Lone Wolf, Pet Mania, and other time-limited options have been released in the MAX version in line with events or collaborations.

Graphics

There will also be a significant difference in the game's visuals because they are designed to appeal to different sorts of gamers. Given that PUBG Mobile Lite is the lightened-up version of PUBG Mobile, it features a similar type of graphics that is basically optimized for low-end devices.

In comparison, the MAX version was released to give regular Free Fire players enhanced graphics and effects. It has, however, increased device requirements.

Gameplay

Despite the fact that both titles belong to the same genre, there will be a significant difference in the overall gaming experience between them. PUBG Mobile Lite gives a more accurate and realistic gunplay feel when compared.

However, the latter has its niche, and many gamers also enjoy its arcade-style and fast-paced gameplay.

Verdict

The games have massive fanbases globally (Image via Sportskeeda)

Although it is always a matter of personal preference, for those with 2 GB of RAM, PUBG Mobile Lite might appear to be the superior choice. This is because it will almost certainly give a lag-free experience, which may not be the case with Free Fire MAX as it may lag a little.

However, they will also have the option of downloading the regular edition of Free Fire MAX as both variants are nearly the same in terms of gameplay.

Note: This article represents the writer’s opinion.

Edited by Srijan Sen