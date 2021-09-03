PUBG Mobile vs Free Fire Max: How different are the two games?

PUBG Mobile and Free Fire Max are poles apart from each other. One focuses on realism and in-game mechanics, while the other focuses on fantasy-based skills and fun gameplay.

While newcomers to the battle royale genre may think that both the games are similar, this is far from the truth. Each has its own unique take on the BR genre and provides entertainment to gamers with different preferences.

Top 5 differences between PUBG Mobile and Free Fire Max

5) Bullet drop mechanics

PUBG Mobile offers surprisingly sophisticated bullet drop mechanics in-game. When shooting at close range, players won't notice this feature. However, the further away they are from the target, bullet drop mechanics will have to be taken into account in order to hit it.

With Free Fire Max, players mostly experience a simple point-and-shoot feature. Suffice to say, it's far simpler, and even those who are new to battle royale games can score kills from far away.

4) Characters

PUBG Mobile offers very realistic characters. None of them have special abilities or skills. The only time players will be able to use their abilities will be in the EvoGround gameplay mode.

On the other hand, every character in Free Fire Max offers a special ability, from basic passive bonuses to aggressive and defensive special abilities that can turn the tide of battle.

3) Realism

PUBG Mobile takes inspiration from classic shooter games and from its own PC version as well. The game offers a lot of realism in terms of gameplay and mechanics.

Free Fire Max, on the other hand, is a more fantasy-based battle royale than a realistic one. Characters in-game have special abilities, pets are part of the gameplay, and players can create cover from a grenade.

2) Graphics

PUBG Mobile had set the benchmark for graphics when it came to mobile gaming. Although the game can indeed run on some low-end phones, it shines when played on high-end devices.

Although Free Fire Max raises the bar in terms of graphics from its original predecessor, it still falls short. Given that the developers are predominantly targeting a mass market rather than a specific niche, the low-graphic requirement makes it accessible to many more mobile gamers.

1) Game modes

PUBG Mobile shines when it comes to game modes. Apart from the industry standard of solo, duos, and squad, the game offers other modes such as "War," "RageGear," "Payload," "Team Deathmatch," and even a Zombie mode.

Free Fire Max, on the other hand, has very little to offer when it comes to game modes. It boils down to the industry's standard of solos, duos, squads, "Team Deathmatch," and of course, ranked mode.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh