PUBG New State (Mobile) vs Free Fire: System requirements, graphics, and maps compared

Garena Free Fire is one of the most popular names in the battle royale segment and boasts millions of active gamers. The title has locked heads with popular gaming titles such as PUBG Mobile, COD Mobile, and Fortnite to emerge as one of the top rated and top grossing games in the genre.

PUBG New State (Mobile) is one of the latest additions to the PUBG Mobile family. Developer Krafton Inc. wanted to deliver a brand new battle royale experience, and PUBG New State was developed with that intention.

These two titles have garnered quite a lot of attention and gamers are eager to know how they pit against each other.

Free Fire: Comparison with PUBG New State (Mobile)

1) System Requirements

The popularity of Garena Free Fire is mostly due to its ability to be accessed from low-end smartphones. The game packs very low system requirements and gamers from all sections of society can be a part of the battle royale experience.

Devices with a mere 1 GB of RAM and Android version 4.1.1 can run the game easily.

PUBG New State (Mobile) is a more advanced game and will only be accessible through devices with high system specifications. In order to run the game seamlessly, players will be required to have a device with a minimum of 2 GB RAM and Android version 6 and above.

2) Graphics

PUBG: NEW STATE @PUBG_NEWSTATE



Registrations begin on August 9: This month, we will be inviting a much wider audience to come and experience PUBG: NEW STATE with the game's Second Alpha Test.



Registrations begin on August 9: pubg.info/39o2SkZ https://t.co/Brnkod0RoH

The major difference between the two titles that can be ascertained easily is the graphical output.

Garena Free Fire caters to low-end devices and therefore doesn't have the liberty to offer advanced graphics and textures. Gamers can tweak their settings and experience the game in HD mode.

PUBG New State (Mobile), on the other hand, offers advanced gaming graphics. The developers claim that this kind of graphical output is entirely new in the mobile gaming world and is a revolutionary step for the entire industry:

Ultra-realistic graphics that exceeds the limits of mobile gaming using global illumination technology, PUBG: NEW STATE surpasses what was previously possible in mobile gaming graphics.

3) Maps

PUBG: NEW STATE @PUBG_NEWSTATE

Severe poverty and economic division have driven the city into an era of darkness.

What will your experience in Troi 2051 be like?



Beyond Battle Royale, The once peaceful city of "Troi" is no more.

Severe poverty and economic division have driven the city into an era of darkness.

What will your experience in Troi 2051 be like?



Beyond Battle Royale, #PUBGNEWSTATE https://t.co/FR8OhOlSDT

Since the two battle royale titles hail from two different developers, it is certain that there will be differences in the maps.

Currently, Free Fire offers three different maps - Kalahari, Purgatory, and Bermuda. These maps could be considered to be similar to what PUBG Mobile offers, but are starkly different from the PUBG New State (Mobile) map.

PUBG New State (Mobile) has a futuristic theme and the action takes place in the year 2051. It currently offers one map called Troi. The city of Troi has state-of-the-art architecture and transportation systems. The game also takes advantage of the setting to offer players advanced weaponry.

Free Fire and PUBG New State (Mobile) are two different battle royale games and have different target audiences. Gamers who prefer a realistic gaming experience should try out PUBG New State. While gamers who have limited system specifications on their devices can try out Free Fire.

