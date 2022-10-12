Purple Top Criminal Bundle in Free Fire MAX: How to get, event duration, and more

A few days back, there was speculation about the return of Top Criminal Bundles in Garena Free Fire MAX exclusively for the India server via a Diwali-themed event. These rumors were accurate up to an extent, as the Purple Top Criminal Bundle is now available in the game.

The purple-colored variant of the popular costume bundle is part of the Light Fest series of events and is associated with Criminal Royale, a temporary Luck Royale-based offering that features several other rewards. Players will have to spend diamonds to attain the limited-time items within a specific date.

Criminal Royale in Free Fire MAX: Claim legendary Purple Top Criminal Bundle during Light Fest event

Indian players can now claim the Purple Top Criminal Bundle in Free Fire's MAX (Image via Garena)

Criminal Royale went online on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, exclusively for Indian users (Garena Free Fire MAX). The event will be active in the game till October 25, 2022; thus, providing gamers with the opportunity to acquire the Purple Top Criminal Bundle alongside several other rewards by that date. Here are the other items on offer:

Top Criminal (Purple)

Magic Cube

Crack of Dawn (Top)

Crack of Dawn (Bottom)

MP5 – Blood Red

Silver Bullet

VSS – Metallic

M249 – Fire Bones

Spikey Spines Backpack

Pan – Watermelon

Sports Car – Bolly Party

Island Life

Discount Coupon

Cube Fragment

Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry date: October 31, 2022)

Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry date: October 31, 2022)

Phantom Weapon Loot Crate

Imp-Heads Weapon Loot Crate

Victory Wings Loot Crate

Pink Devil Weapon Loot Crate

80 Universal Fragments

One unit of Pet Food

One Scan

One Summon Airdrop

Players will have to spend 40 diamonds for one spin, while five will cost 180. However, there isn't a guarantee that the gamer will receive the Purple Top Criminal Bundle after a certain number of spins, as it is the rarest item in the prize pool.

How to get rewards through the Criminal Royale event in Free Fire MAX?

How to access Criminal Royale and get different items in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Here's a step-by-step guide on how you can access Criminal Royale and claim rewards through the latest Light Fest event:

Step 1: Open Garena Free Fire MAX on your smartphone, tablet, or PC (Android emulator).

Step 2: On the main screen lobby, tap on the calendar icon to open the event section, which will provide direct access to Criminal Royale under the Light Fest tab.

Alternatively, you can open the Luck Royale section from the lobby and select Criminal Royale.

Pay 40 diamonds for one turn and 180 diamonds for five of Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Step 3: You can access the Diwali-themed Luck Royale section to claim the different items from the prize pool.

Gamers, especially the f2p ones, must remember that it can cost them hundreds or even thousands of diamonds to get the Purple Top Criminal Bundle. Thus, one should avoid Criminal Royale if they do not want to spend diamonds or real money in excess.

