PVS Gaming ID number, monthly income, Free Fire stats, and more

With the expansion of Free Fire's global player base, content creation about the game in various languages has gained prominence. Consequently, many creators have become well-known across platforms like YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Twitch, and more.

Hari Raman is a popular Indian YouTuber who frequently posts videos about the battle royale title in Tamil. He is the owner of the PVS Gaming YouTube channel, which has over 2.13 million subscribers and 248.85 million views.

PVS Gaming's Free Fire ID number

The ID number of PVS Gaming in Free Fire is 63725581.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

PVS Gaming has 11229 lifetime squad games to his name in Free Fire and has triumphed in 2451, maintaining a win rate of 21.82%. With 30310 frags, he has a kill-to-death ratio of 3.45.

The internet star has competed in 961 duo matches and won 162 for a win percentage of 16.85%. In this mode, he has attained 2168 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 2.71.

The prominent figure has won 107 of the 1098 solo games, which comes down to a win ratio of 9.74%. He has accumulated 3432 eliminations, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.46.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

In the ranked season 24, GHari has played 91 squad matches and has come out on top on 19 occasions, equating to a win percentage of 20.87%. He has racked up 189 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 2.63.

In the duo mode, the streamer has played just a single game.

Finally, the creator has engaged in five solo matches and has remained unbeaten in one, translating to a win rate of 20.00%. With a K/D ratio of 4.00, he has notched 16 frags.

Note: PVS Gaming's stats above were recorded at the time of writing. As he continues to play matches in Free Fire, these will change.

Monthly income

Earnings of PVS Gaming from his channel (Image via Social Blade)

PVS Gaming's monthly earnings based on viewership are listed on Social Blade to be between $2.8K and $44.5K.

YouTube channel

PVS Gaming has been running his YouTube channel for a few years, with the oldest video dating back to around January 2019. Over time, he has posted engaging content, gradually gaining a sizable following.

He has received 90 thousand subscribers in the last 30 days, with 11.136 million views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer