Raistar's Free Fire ID, stats, guild, YouTube channel views, and monthly income revealed

The rise in popularity of Free Fire paved the way for several prominent players to begin their streaming and content creation journey on platforms such as YouTube and Booyah.

Raistar is one of the most well-known names in the Indian community. Players appreciate his incredible gameplay and entertaining highlights. Despite only uploading a few videos, he has almost 5.31 million subscribers.

Raistar’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 12022250. He is part of the GyanGamingGG guild, whose ID is 61721403. Raistar’s stats as of today (August 5th) are:

Lifetime stats

Raistar has participated in 15885 squad games throughout and has clinched 2683 of them, approximating a win percentage of 16.89%. He has eliminated 52401 enemies and sustained a kill-to-death ratio of 3.97.

The player has engaged in 4485 duo matches and has a win tally of 706, adding up to a win rate of 15.74%. The internet star has 14355 kills, securing a K/D ratio of 3.80.

The YouTuber has played 3529 solo games. He has a win tally of 401 matches, approximating a win ratio of 11.39%. With 10745 kills, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 3.44.

Ranked stats

Raistar has competed in 18 squad matches and has won three of these, corresponding to a win rate of 16.67%. He has registered 51 frags, having a K/D ratio of 3.40.

The player is yet to feature in the duo games in the current season.

Raistar has two solo matches to his name but has not secured a kill or a win.

Note: Raistar’s stats used in the article have been recorded while writing the article. They will change as he plays further games in Free Fire.

Monthly income

Raistar is estimated to earn in the range of $1.9K - $30.7K per month from his YouTube channel. The estimations for yearly income are approximately in the range of $23K - $368.4K.

YouTube channel

Raistar has been uploading his Free Fire montages since late 2019. In this timeframe, he has accumulated more than 5.31 million subscribers. He has just over 30 uploads on channels that have garnered over 116 million views.

