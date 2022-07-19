Raistar's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, headshots, and YouTube income in July 2022

Raistar is regarded as one of the most accomplished Free Fire content creators. His excellent gameplay on mobile and PC has helped him gain global recognition.

His primary channel, Raistar, has garnered over 6.91 million subscribers in the previous two years. His second channel is called Rai Live and has over 2.65 million subscribers. He can be found streaming the battle royale title on the Rai Live channel.

What is Raistar’s Free Fire MAX ID?

Raistar’s Free Fire MAX ID is 12022250, and his IGN is Raistar Jod. He has the following stats in the battle royale title:

Lifetime stats

Raistar's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

He has participated in 3549 solo games and has been undefeated 401 times, securing a win rate of 11.29%. He has notched 10776 frags with a K/D ratio of 3.42 while scoring 4686 headshots with a headshot percentage of 43.49%.

The Indian star has earned 706 Booyahs in 4500 duo matches, averaging a win rate of 15.68%. He has chalked up 14386 kills and 5267 headshots with a K/D ratio of 3.79 and a headshot percentage of 36.61%.

Raistar has also played 16532 squad games up to this point and has registered 2760 victories, maintaining a win rate of 16.69%. He has 54411 kills and 26071 headshots with a K/D ratio of 3.95 and a headshot rate of 47.91%.

Ranked stats

Raistar's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Raistar has played three ranked squad games in Free Fire BR-Ranked Season 28 and has not been lucky enough to find a win. He has bagged 26 kills and 19 headshots, corresponding to a K/D ratio of 8.67 and a headshot percentage of 73.08%.

He is yet to play any ranked solo or duo games.

Clash Squad stats

Raistar's CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

The content creator has featured in 3944 games in his CS career and has bettered the opposition 2045 times, resulting in a win rate of 51.85%. With 30250 kills and 21387 headshots, he holds a KDA of 1.80 and a headshot percentage of 70.70%.

Note: Raistar’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded on 19 July 2022 and will change as he features in more games in the battle royale title.

Monthly income

Raistar's income from YouTube (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Raistar’s monthly income through his primary YouTube channel is estimated to be between $569 and $9.1K. In the meantime, the yearly earnings from the first channel are estimated to approximately be between $6.8K and $109.3K.

YouTube channel

Raistar began his YouTube career in 2019 and has uploaded only a handful of videos. With just over 35 videos on the channel, he boasts 161 million views and is already nearing seven million subscribers.

The gamer started 2020 with a few hundred subscribers but ended the year with over two million subscribers. In the last 30 days alone, his channel has earned 70k subscribers and 2.276 million views, despite the content creator not having uploaded a video in the last four months.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far