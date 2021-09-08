Raistar vs FF Antaryami in Free Fire: Who has better stats in September 2021?

Raistar is a popular figure in the Indian Free Fire scene, revered for his amazing gameplay. There are only 32 videos on his YouTube channel, but he has amassed a massive subscriber count of over 5.57 million subscribers with 121.87 million views.

FF Antaryami is another eminent Free Fire YouTuber who makes videos around numerous aspects of the title. He has around 3.2 million subscribers and 454.23 million views combined.

Raistar’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 12022250.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Raistar has made 15919 appearances in the squad mode and has outclassed his enemies in 2689, which comes down to a win percentage of 16.89%. In these matches, he has 52511 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.97.

He has played 4487 duo games and has come out on top on 706 occasions, retaining a win rate of 15.73%. He has notched 14355 frags for a K/D ratio of 3.80.

Apart from this, Raistar has featured in 3530 solo games and has 401 Booyahs, resulting in a win ratio of 11.35%. With 10748 kills, the popular figure has a K/D ratio of 3.43.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

Raistar has played 19 ranked squad games in the current season and has three first-place finishes, leading to a win rate of 15.78%. He has killed a total of 54 enemies with a K/D ratio of 3.38.

FF Antaryami’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 297537840.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

FF Antaryami has engaged in 11618 ranked squad games and has 2413 victories, maintaining a win percentage of 20.76%. He has 32739 kills for a K/D ratio of around 3.56.

FF Antaryami has played precisely 5200 duo matches and has 450 wins, translating to a win ratio of 8.65%. With a K/D ratio of 3.18, he has 15093 kills.

When it comes to solo mode, FF Antaryami has 301 wins in 3852 solo games, making his win rate 7.81%. He has 8555 frags with a K/D ratio of 2.41.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

FF Antaryami has played 64 squad games and has triumphed in 12 of them, equating to a win ratio of 18.75%. With 202 kills, the renowned content creator has a K/D ratio of 3.88.

Moreover, he has a single win in 85 duo matches, converting to a win percentage of 1.17%. He has collected 138 frags with a K/D ratio of 1.64.

Finally, FF Antaryami has played 4 solo games and has a single frag with a K/D ratio of 0.25.

Who has better stats?

Raistar has the edge over FF Antaryami in solo and duo lifetime matches. Coming to squad games, FF Antaryami has a superior win rate, while the former has a higher K/D ratio.

In ranked mode, Raistar hasn’t featured in the solo and duo modes. Hence, the stats in them cannot be compared. FF Antaryami has the upper hand in terms of both K/D ratio and win rate in squad mode.

Note: Stats mentioned in the article will change as the YouTubers play more matches in Free Fire.

