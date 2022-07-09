Requirements and steps to get Free Fire MAX V Badge in India

Free Fire's enormous player base has allowed several players to step into the spheres of content creation and esports. Garena has further created a Partner Program to support content creators, which also benefits developers as content creators attract more new players to the game.

Additionally, all of these partners earn a unique V Badge, which helps them stand out from the regular players in the game. However, this is only a small perk since other benefits such as free diamonds, in-game items, financial compensation, and even a chance to interact with the developers have also tempted players to join the Partner Program.

Note: Garena does not have a separate Partner Program for the MAX version, and players must enroll in the one for Free Fire to get the badge in the enhanced variant. Moreover, the regular version is banned in India, and gamers should refrain from playing that version of the battle royale title.

Requirements and steps to join Free Fire Partner Program to get V Badge

Minimum criteria that players will have to match to get the V Badge (Image via Garena)

Garena has set up a dedicated website for the Free Fire Partner Program, which highlights all the requirements and other details. Players must meet the following requirements:

A YouTube channel with 100k subscribers

The channel should have 80% Free Fire content and 300k views in the last 30 days

Clean, non-offensive, and engaging content which also abides by Garena's content policy

Players should have consistent social media activity & content quality

Players must possess a passion for gaming and the drive to succeed

They need to be professional and willing to work hard

These are only the minimum requirements to apply, and they do not guarantee players a slot automatically. Developers will thoroughly examine each application to ensure that only the finest players receive a place in the program.

Steps to apply for the Partner Program

Joining the Partner Program is not the easiest of tasks due to the developers' demanding requirements. If players feel they deserve a slot and want to apply, they can follow the steps below to apply now.

Step 1: Access the official Partner Program website on any web browser.

Players can use this link to visit it directly.

Click the Apply Now button to access the form for the Partner Program (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Click on the 'Apply Now' button on the webpage. This will redirect players to a Google Form.

All the details have to be entered accurately into the text fields (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Fill in the required details, which include:

Official name

Mobile number

Channel name and link

Subscriber Count

Whether they use face cam or not

Type of content that the player uploads

Address

Reason for joining the Partner Program

Step 4: Upload an ID proof (Aadhar or PAN) and submit the form after entering the required details.

Once the application is sent, each application will be checked individually by Garena's staff on the basis of several parameters, and they will get back to the players. If selected, players will be able to get the V Badge and tons of different benefits in Free Fire MAX.

