Free Fire Booyah Pass for July 2023 (Season 7) leaked: Rewards, price, and more

Following the successful release of the Free Fire OB40 update, a new batch of leaks about various aspects of the battle royale title have surfaced online. Even the details of the upcoming Booyah Pass Season 7, which is scheduled to go live in July, are already available. Based on the details revealed, it will be called T.R.A.P and will bring forth a bunch of themed rewards, some of which can even be acquired free of cost.

Free Fire players look upon the Booyah Pass as an opportunity to get some attractive cosmetics at a much more affordable rate when compared to regular in-store purchases. As an added advantage, these are released at the start of every month, providing a new set of rewards.

Free Fire Booyah Pass for July 2023 leaked

Free Fire Booyah Pass Season 7 is scheduled to be launched on July 1, 2023. Like any other iteration, it is expected to be accessible for the entire month, i.e., until July 31, 2023. A video was posted by a popular YouTube Mr Mannu Gaming, wherein he showcased a long list of rewards that he believes will make it into the game.

Below are the leaked items anticipated to be added to the game as part of Booyah Pass Season 7:

Get AK 47 City on Fire (30 days) at Level 1

Get City Skyboard and T.R.A.P. Hip Bundle at Level 10

Get T.R.A.P. City Spirit Banner and T.R.A.P. City Banner at Level 20

Get City Scanner Loot Box at Level 30

Get Pickup Truck – City Rider at Level 40

Get Green Mirrored Sung and T.R.A.P. Street Bundle at Level 50

Get T.R.A.P. City Spirit Avatar and T.R.A.P. City Avatar at Level 60

Get Grenade – City Blaze at Level 70

Get Blast the City Skyboard at Level 80

Get AK47 – City on Fire at Level 100

Get City Dagger at Level 130

Get City Beat Backpack at Level 140

Get Pet Skin: City Pug at Level 150

Get BP S7 Deluxe Box at Level 151 and above (Repeatable rewards)

It is important to mention that several such leaks have materialized in the past, but still, these details must be taken with a grain of salt. The items mentioned may or may not be incorporated into the game with the release of the next Free Fire Booyah Pass in July as part of Season 7.

Note: Free Fire is restricted in India, so it is not advisable to download or play the game. Alternatively, players may engage in the MAX version, which is not among the list of banned applications.

