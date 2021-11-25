Free Fire leaks reveal first look at new map Shangi La, release expected in OB31 update

When it comes to the maps available in Free Fire, players have multiple options. Although Bermuda Remastered, a revamped version of the existing Bermuda map with new locations, was released earlier this year, it has been a while since the game got an entirely new map.

The last map, Kalahari, was released in early 2020. Since then, players have been eagerly waiting for a new map. Recently, leaks surfaced indicating that a new map might soon be on the cards, thus ending the players' long wait.

Leaks about the new Free Fire map

According to a recent Instagram post by KnightClown, a trusted Free Fire data miner, a new map called Shangri-La can be released soon.

He also provided the first glimpse of the map by sharing a picture and the names of the locations. This has piqued interest and kicked in the curiosity in the minds of gamers.

The locations on the map are as follows:

Snowfall

Garrison

Railroad

Militia

Carousel

Ocean View

Forest Red

Sunside

Dock

Basecamp

Fusion

River Mouth

Rye

Blue Ville

Stadium

Vantage

The post from KnightClown did not include any more information regarding the terrain or when it would be made accessible in Free Fire.

Adding to the drama, another data miner who goes by Bart FreeFire revealed that the upcoming update (Free Fire OB31) would feature a new map.

He further added in the post that there was no information on whether the map would be temporary or permanent, given the numerous references to snow and Christmas. Bart also provided a date for the arrival of the new update on 30 November 2021.

Note: Garena has not yet confirmed the release of the new map with the next update. This information is based on leaks.

