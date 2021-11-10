When is Free Fire OB31 update expected to be released for Android devices?

Free Fire has a periodic update cycle, with the developers releasing a new patch approximately every two months. New features and content keep the game fresh while raising the overall experience.

After the successful OB30 update, which brought several weapons and character balancing fixes along with the new Replay System, gamers are eagerly looking forward to the patch with great zeal.

As always, the patch will be preceded by an Advance Server in which the new features will be on display for the players to check out. However, access will not be available to everyone due to the requirement of the Activation Code.

Free Fire OB31 expected release date

With the addition of the ranked Clash Squad mode last year, updates and the ranked season have gone hand in hand.

The previous patches have followed a trend where they were released only one day before the end of the current ranked season.

Clash Squad Ranked Season 9 concludes on 1 December (Image via Free Fire)

The existing Clash Squad Ranked Season 9 is slated to close on 1 December. Moreover, the updates also coincide with the conclusion of the Gold Royale.

The Gold Royale ends in 21 days, i.e., on 1 December (Image via Free FIre)

The updates usually go live a day before the conclusion. Furthermore, the current Crimson Heir Bundle Gold Royale will end on 1 December.

Thus, the widespread assumption in the Free Fire community is that Garena might release the OB31 update on 30 November. There will be a maintenance break on the patch day, which will make the game inaccessible for a few hours.

However, this is just an estimated date since the developers are yet to announce the release date of the forthcoming patch and its content.

The Advance Server will open soon (Image via Free Fire)

Furthermore, the Free Fire OB31 Advance Server registration has gone live. The server will open on 18 November, and users can access it until 25 November.

Interested gamers need to register for it as soon as possible to stand a chance to get the Activation Code.

