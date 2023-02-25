Free Fire MAX Chroma Futura Top-Up event leaked: Rewards, start date, and more details

Garena unveiled the Chroma Futura event campaign in Garena Free Fire MAX earlier this week, and fans have come across plenty of rewards. The latest event series is expected to welcome more content in the coming days, including Free Fire MAX's Chroma Futura Top-Up.

Before its actual release in the game, a FF and FF MAX data miner with the Instagram handle @pureleaks_ofc has leaked the rewards of the forthcoming in-game top-up event. The upcoming event will feature two Chroma Futura-themed rewards and is expected to be released for the Indian server in March 2023.

In the following section, readers can learn more about Free Fire MAX's forthcoming Chroma Futura Top-Up event and its featured items.

Chroma Futura Top-Up leaks: Expected release date, rewards, and more about the rumored Free Fire MAX event

Per the leaks, Chroma Futura Top-Up will commence in FF MAX (Indian server) on March 6, 2023. The event will have two of the following prizes given besides their diamond top-up requirements:

Joyous Trim beard (hides helmet) - Unlockable after a top-up of 100 diamonds

Unlockable after a top-up of 100 diamonds Techno Blast emote - Unlockable after a top-up of 300 diamonds

How to top-up diamonds in Free Fire MAX using the in-game service? (Image via Garena)

Here's a step-by-step guide on how one can top up diamonds in Garena's flagship BR game and claim rewards through an ongoing top-up event:

Step 1: Launch the latest version of the game on your device.

Step 2: Sign in with any preferred alternatives to enter the game.

You can also choose a guest account to log into the game, but it is not advisable as your in-game data and progress might get lost after uninstallation or updates. Therefore, bind your account to a platform like Google or Facebook to ensure your data isn't lost.

Step 3: Once you have entered the game, tap the diamond icon at the top of the screen.

Step 4: Stay on the Top-up tab and choose the diamond bundle that satisfies the required amount of an ongoing top-up event. The options available in the Top-up section are listed as follows:

100 diamond bundle: ₹80

310 diamond bundle: ₹250

520 diamond bundle: ₹400

1060 diamond bundle: ₹800

2180 diamond bundle: ₹1600

5600 diamond bundle: ₹4000

Step 5: Complete the transaction and ensure that diamonds have been credited to your account (as reflected by the diamond icon at the top).

Step 6: Switch to the Top-up Event tab to view the ongoing events in Free Fire MAX and claim the rewards.

Note: Due to government-imposed restrictions, Indian gamers should refrain from playing Free Fire.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

