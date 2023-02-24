Free Fire MAX Chroma Futura calendar released

Ever since the Free Fire MAX OB38 update was released in January 2023, players have been entirely occupied with a series of consecutive events. The latest event to enter the fray is Chroma Futura, which was released on February 24, 2023.

Garena also released a dedicated calendar clarifying what players can expect as part of the new campaign in the coming days. Furthermore, the developer has distinguished between paid and free events and rewards.

Read on for a detailed overview of Free Fire MAX's new Chroma Futura event.

New Free Fire Futura Chroma calendar has events lined up until March 14, 2023

On February 24, 2023, Garena added a new Calendar under Chroma Futura on the Free Fire MAX India server. This comes right after the conclusion of the Mission: Makeover campaign. The first event is already live, while other free as well as paid events are lined up until March 14, 2023. A detailed overview of these events is as follows:

The new event calendar in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Diamond events

Faded Wheel – March 5, 2023 to March 11, 2023

Chroma Store – March 8, 2023 to March 14, 2023

Free

Collect Cards – February 24, 2023 to March 9, 2023

Eliminate – February 28, 2023 to March 6, 2023

Work Hard Play Hard – February 24, 2023 to February 27, 2023 (More play events in March 2023)

The free events will include an outfit, a bike skin, a loot box, a gun skin, a melee weapon skin, and various other cosmetics as rewards. However, these will most likely take some time to obtain as players might have to accomplish certain objectives first.

Available Free Fire MAX Chroma Futura events

The developer kicked off its daily trials as part of the Chroma Futura event series on the Indian server. Players can sign in to the battle royale title daily to try out new characters and gun skins, albeit for 24 hours.

Work Hard Play Hard event (Image via Garena)

They can also get their hands on the Techno Chopper as well as a few Chroma Data Chips during the playtime event. Both items will be accessible upon accumulating 200 mins of playtime until February 27, 2023.

Chroma Cards event features five themed rewards for free (Image via Garena)

The Chroma Cards event is at the center of the attraction due to the long list of items it is set to provide. Users can get the Jock Shock Bundle, Techno Joy Backpack, Motorbike – Techno Joy, Technocity Banner, and Technojoy Avatar.

This event is unique because players will need to gather and utilize tokens to make spins and collect cards. The stage will be completed after acquiring the appropriate number of cards, and they will also receive the corresponding rewards.

The paid events requiring diamonds will start at a later date.

