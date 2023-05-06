Free Fire MAX Knockout web event: Reward, servers, start date, and more

After the completion of the Emerald Storm campaign in the Free Fire MAX Indian server, Garena is back with Project Crimson, and themed events have slowly begun making their way into the battle royale title. A new leak has recently come to light suggesting the launch of a new web event within the game that features the exclusive Scorpio Bandana as a reward.

The leak about the new event has come in from multiple data miners, including VIPClown, Saw Gaming, and more, which lends credence to the claim. Based on available details, players will likely have to spend diamonds to receive the themed reward and other items.

New Free Fire MAX Knockout web event leaked

In their recent Instagram posts, the data miners shared the posters of the Knockout event in Free Fire MAX. The upcoming Free Fire event features the Scorpio Bandana as the grand prize and will be available to players on the servers of India, Bangladesh, and Singapore.

The Knockout web event is expected to kick off on May 8, 2023, and remain accessible to individuals until May 14, 2023. Apart from this, the data miners have not shared details regarding the event format or the number of diamonds players will need to spend to get the bandana. However, it is safe to assume that they'll have to spend a few hundred diamonds to get the reward.

Moreover, it is important to highlight that the details mentioned in the article are only leaks, and Garena is yet to confirm them. As a result, it is essential to stay skeptical and take them with a grain of salt.

Ongoing Project Crimson event in Free Fire MAX Indian server

The new Scorpio Shatter M1014 is available in the game (Image via Garena)

The developers launched the new Faded Wheel on May 5, 2023, which has released the much-awaited Scorpio Shatter M1014. The eye-catching gun skin comes with an ability that increases the reload speed when the ammo of your weapon is more than three. Like any other Evo gun skin, players also get extraordinary effects and an exclusive emote, among other perks.

Players have to spend a maximum of 1082 diamonds to get the gun skin and the other seven items from the prize pool. However, additional diamonds are required to upgrade the skin.

A top-up event is also underway (Image via Garena)

On the other hand, a Scorpio Top-Up event is also live in Free Fire MAX as part of Project Crimson. Users have an option to get a Scorpio Dagger and M60 – Sublime Scorpio for free on the purchase of 300 diamonds. They have until May 8, 2023, to fulfill the requirements and receive the items.

