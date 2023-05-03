New Free Fire MAX Scorpio Top-Up: Rewards, end date, and more

Project Crimson events are slowly rolling out on Free Fire MAX's Indian server. The new Scorpio Top-Up event is the latest addition to the battle royale title, and it offers a variety of rewards for players. It comes right after the conclusion of the Tidal Top-Up event, which offered a free Katana skin and Skyboard during the previous week.

This time around, players will have the opportunity to acquire a free mythic dagger and a rare gun skin upon purchase of a specific number of diamonds while the event is still underway.

The new Free Fire MAX Scorpio Top-Up event will be available until May 8, 2023

Scorpio Top-Up has made its way into the game (Image via Garena)

The Scorpio Top-Up event went live in Free Fire MAX on May 3, 2023, and will run until May 8, 2023. It offers two prizes: the Scorpio Dagger and a free M60 – Sublime Scorpio.

The Scorpio Top-Up event only requires players to cross a particular purchase threshold to receive the rewards. The requirements are as follows:

Purchase 100 diamonds to get a free Scorpio Dagger

Purchase 300 diamonds to get a free M60 – Sublime Scorpio

Since the highest requirement of the event is only 300 diamonds, players can purchase a pack of 310 diamonds that cost INR 240 to acquire the rewards.

Steps to collect rewards from the new Scorpio Top-Up event in Free Fire MAX

You can follow the steps given below to purchase diamonds in your Free Fire MAX and collect the rewards of the latest event:

Step 1: Sign in to your Free Fire MAX account and access the in-game top-up section by clicking on the diamond icon at the top of the screen. A long list of top-up options will appear.

Step 2: Select the desired pack and complete the payment to receive the diamonds. You can top-up the smallest pack of 100 diamonds to get the Scorpio Dagger for free. Meanwhile, buying 310 diamonds not only offers a better value but also gets you an additional M60 – Sublime Scorpio.

You may finally complete the purchase (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Once the payment is complete, you are eligible to collect the rewards from the event section. Open the event section and select Project Crimson.

Step 4: Select Scorpio Top-Up and then collect the rewards by clicking on the claim button.

The items will be sent to your account and can be used from the armory section under the Weapon tab.

