Free Fire MAX Light Royale leaks: Get Dark Destroyer Bundle, bandana and more rewards

Free Fire MAX Light Royale is one of the upcoming events scheduled to start on October 21, 2022. The gacha is set to feature the much-awaited Dark Destroyer Bundle, along with several other cosmetics. The leaks for this Luck Royale have surfaced online, providing fans with more clarity about the upcoming event.

Macbruh_ff, a notorious data miner in the community, is the source of this leak which adds weight to the claims made about new items. Read through to learn more about the upcoming Light Royale in the India server.

Free Fire MAX Light Royale to feature a bundle, fist skin, and a bandana

Light Fest is arguably one of the biggest celebrations in the Free Fire MAX Indian server this year, offering tons of exciting activities to keep gamers busy. The month-long celebration kicked off in early October and will continue until the end of the month with various events, some of which, like this Luck Royale, require the expenditure of diamonds.

Macbruh_ff updated his followers on the impending Light Royale event in Free Fire MAX by posting a banner featuring the three rewards of the event besides uploading a video on his YouTube channel. This provides a visual glimpse of the items you will receive in the coming days.

As stated earlier, Luck Royale features three grand prizes that you may receive by making spins using diamonds. The specifics of the cosmetics are as follows:

Dark Destroyer Bundle

Royale Bite Bandana

Claws of Fury

In addition to the three grand prizes, the prize pool will likely feature Firecracker Tokens which you may collect and later exchange for several items from the redeem section of the store. This option of tokens makes the Luck Royale slightly more attractive and accessible to gamers in the community.

However, it is important to note that these are just leaks and must be taken with a grain of salt. The exact items may or may not be available on the Free Fire MAX India server with the event's release.

Other upcoming events

Event highlight for the coming days (Image via Garena)

The highlights within the Free Fire MAX India server provide a decent overview of some of the items you may receive as part of the Light Fest in the coming days. The last five Magic Cube missions will start on October 19. You will also receive a skyboard and shirt by signing in on October 22 and 23.

The leak day will bring more exciting activities for players (Image via Garena)

The developers have also planned a few surprises queued up for the gamers. Simultaneously, on the peak day, you may earn vouchers, a Magic Cube, gun crates, a pan skin, and more.

Poll : 0 votes