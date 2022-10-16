Free Fire MAX Gift of Light event to reportedly start on October 19, leaks suggest

It is no secret that Garena has begun unpacking the events associated with the biggest Free Fire MAX event this year, Light Fest. This grand celebration commenced on October 7 and will continue until October 28. During the event session, users will witness several mini-events, among which many have already been rolled out and a few more are in the queue for commencement.

Taking mobile gamers' anticipation to the next level, data miners on social handles are releasing leaks about the events every next day. Recent leaks suggest that an upcoming event in the battle royale title, called Gift of Light, will reportedly hit the Indian server on October 19, with lucrative offers on costume bundles, gun skins, and more.

Note: Garena is yet to confirm these events in Free Fire MAX and users are thus advised not to make any purchase or other decisions before their official release.

Free Fire MAX users may spot the Gift of Light event on October 19

Gift of Light is a prevalent in-game event in the Free Fire MAX community. This specific occasion makes its way to the title once a year during Diwali celebrations -- this time being tagged as Light Fest.

Last season, the Gift of Light event offered users rare bundles, gun skins, and more valuable cosmetics at a lower cost, which is why many players eagerly wait for this event to arrive. Their wait might be over in a few days, as indicated by the recent leaks.

As per the leaker having the Instagram username @bbbhaifreefire, the Gift of Light event will be available in Free Fire MAX on October 19.

The leaked posts indicate that there may be two sections in the Gift of Light event featuring premium costume bundles and legendary gun skins.

Notably, the leaker's own comment (first comment) to the post stated that the while the rewards will be the same, the interface mey be reworked.

If the leak is to be believed, users will surely see one of the most in-demand and rare, the Actic Blue bundle, and a deadly-looking M1887 gun skin in the costume section. Only two prizes have been unveiled in the leak, and many spots are still empty.

Users may get two options to spin, i.e., 1x SPIN and 5x SPIN, in each section. However, the amount of diamonds that will be required is missing in the particular post.

There is another leak by the Instagram handles @sawgamingofc_ and @knightclownofc_ about the same event, revealing the amount of diamonds required to make spins.

As per the second leak, a total of 199 and 899 diamonds will be needed to make 1x SPIN and 5x SPIN, respectively, in both sections, i.e., costume and gun skin.

