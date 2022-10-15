Infernal Draco M4A1 in Free Fire MAX: Everything you need to know

Guns skins in Free Fire MAX are one of the most sought-after items in the game's community. The reason is that the developers frequently introduce new guns and skins to the game.

Gun skins are enhanced versions of particular guns that offer better stats and a unique aesthetic. Gun skin lovers should be happy to know that Garena has launched a brand-new powerful Evo M4A1 skin called the Infernal Draco M4A1 in the game.

The M4A1 is one of the deadliest assault rifles in the BR shooter, and this skin adds to the gun's capabilities. The new release could potentially be the best-ever M4A1 skin in Free Fire MAX.

The new Infernal Draco M4A1 skin is worth getting in Free Fire MAX

The new M4A1 Evo gun can destroy gloo walls faster (Image via Garena)

Garena unveiled the dynamic look of M4A1's new Infernal Draco Evo gun via the Faded Wheel event that started today (15 October) and will remain active until 11 November. This particular release falls under the Evo category of guns.

Evo guns in Free Fire MAX are upgradable to higher levels, and after leveling them up, the guns and owners receive exclusive privileges. This particular M4A1 Evo skin has seven levels that users can upgrade to using the Raze Volcanite (M4A1) evolving material.

There are a total of eight unique privileges (Image via Garena)

These levels have the following privileges:

Level 1 - New look, upgraded attributes (Damage +, Rate of Fire +, Reload speed --)

Level 2 - Special kill announcement, upgraded attributes (Damage +, Rate of Fire +, Reload speed -)

Level 3 - New look

Level 4 - Special hit effect, upgraded attributes (Damage ++, Rate of Fire +, Reload speed -)

Level 5 - Special kill effect, special firing effect

Level 6 - New look, ability to damage extra when firing at gloo walls

Level 7 - Exclusive emote, new look

When upgraded to the maximum level, the gun will be completely transformed, with the ability to deal more damage to gloo walls with the following attributes:

Damage ++

Rate of Fire +

Reload speed -

The new gun skin is definitely worth claiming. Interested users can follow the guide below to obtain it.

Guide to obtaining the Infernal Draco M4A1 Evo gun via Faded Wheel

You can follow the steps below to get the new Evo M4A1 skin:

Step 1: First, log in to your Free Fire MAX ID and ensure you have at least nine diamonds in your game account to take part in the Faded Wheel.

There are also many other prizes in the wheel (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Head to the Luck Royale section and tap the Evo Gun's Faded Wheel option.

Step 3: There are a total of 10 items in the Faded Wheel, including the grand prizes. You will have to remove two items that you don't want.

Step 4: Hit the spin button to initiate the wheel. It will charge you nine diamonds. Based on your luck, you will receive prizes at random. The prizes that have already been obtained will not be repeated.

Each subsequent spin will cost more diamonds, as mentioned below:

1st spin - 9 diamonds

2nd spin - 19 diamonds

3rd spin - 39 diamonds

4th spin - 69 diamonds

5th spin - 99 diamonds

6th spin - 149 diamonds

7th spin - 199 diamonds

8th spin - 499 diamonds

This clearly indicates that you will need a maximum of 1,082 diamonds to guarantee that you receive the grand prize (the M4A1 Evo skin, in this case).

