Free Fire Mystery Shop for Indian server (December 2021): Release date, leaked rewards, and more

The Mystery Shop has easily become one of the most awaited events in Free Fire. It essentially offers a large selection of exclusive items at a steep discount from their original prices, leading to such incredible enthusiasm and excitement surrounding its arrival.
Gamers have been patiently waiting for months, closely monitoring all developments to stockpile diamonds to spend whenever the event is introduced into the game. Recent leaks regarding the Mystery Shop for Singapore, India, and Bangladesh servers have surfaced, obviously taking the current hype to new heights.
Free Fire Mystery Shop leaks
In one of his social media posts, Aorus69_ofc, a popular Free Fire data miner notorious for revealing the upcoming content within the game, claimed that the Mystery Shop would be available for the servers mentioned above, starting from 25 December 2021.
For those unaware, players will be required to draw a discounted percentage by spinning the wheel before accessing the Mystery Shop in Free Fire. Gamers have the opportunity to get up to a 90% discount on items across the store, which is an excellent bargain.
Additionally, it was found that there will be two separate prize pools, each featuring a grand prize that users can unlock once the minimum diamond usage threshold has been exceeded.
Much to users’ delight, the data miner has also provided gamers with a glimpse of the items. The leaked rewards for the expected Mystery Shop in Free Fire are as follows:
Set 1
- Flake Blake Bundle
- Elite Pass
- Chrono
- White Eagle
- Mr. Waggor
- Skyler’s Superstar Bundle
- Evil Enchanted parachute
- Egg Hunter Weapon Loot Crate
- Blue Flame Draco Token Box
- Megalodon Alpha Token Box
- Incubator Voucher
- Weapon Royale Voucher
- FFCS Weapon Loot Crate
- MAG -7 Hurricane Delivery Weapon Loot
Set 2
- Frosty Shawty Bundle
- Name Change Card
- Diamond Royale Voucher
- Alok
- Provoke emote
- Legendary Cobra backpack
- Show Off action
- Egghunt Paradise parachute
- Weapon Royale Voucher
- Incubator Voucher
- UMP – Booyah Day Token Box 1
- Predatory Cobra Token Box 1
- AK47 Flaming Dragon Loot Crate
- Hysteria Weapon Loot Crate
However, it is worth emphasizing that the rewards and the dates for the Mystery Shop are still just leaks, and there have been no official confirmations for them on Free Fire yet.
