Free Fire next update expected release date and time for all regions (2022)

Garena rolled out the OB33 update for Free Fire and its MAX variant on 23 March 2022. In almost a month, fans have witnessed a plethora of new features and events, notably the BTS collaboration that culminated a few days back. Apart from that, the latest ranked mode seasons also went live in the game.

The OB33 version is heading towards the end of its first half as developers will bring additional features and events in the coming days, one of them being Garena Free Fire's first-ever animated short film "How to Start a Fire." Thus, fans have already started talking about the arrival of the next version's (OB34) update.

The following section will shed light on the expected release date and time for the upcoming Free Fire OB34 update for all regions/servers.

Garena Free Fire OB34: The expected release date and time for the upcoming update around the globe

CS Rank Season 12 will end on 25 May 2022 (Image via Garena)

Garena has followed the trend of rolling out OB updates for its flagship BR shooter a day prior to the culmination of the ongoing Clash Squad Rank Season. Rank Season roughly has a duration of almost one-and-a-half to two months, which provides ample time for developers to bring new optimizations.

There is a high chance that fans will encounter the launch of the upcoming OB34 update a day before the end date of the ongoing CS Rank Season. Currently, the 12th season is active, which will end on May 25 2022. Thus, fans should expect the release date for the OB34 update to be 24 May 2022.

Maintenance break for the Indian server for FF OB31 update in December 2021 (Image via Garena)

Moreover, the release date remains almost the same for all servers, but the launch time usually varies. Most of the time, even the dev team does not follow the given launch times and rolls out the update maintenance breaks earlier than expected.

Readers can take a look at the expected launch time for different servers below:

Bangladesh: 10:00 - 11:00 AM

Nepal: 10:00 - 11:00 AM

UK: 5:30 - 6:30 AM

USA: 1:00 - 2:00 AM

Indonesia: 12:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Japan: 2:30 - 3:30 PM

Brazil: 2:30 - 3:30 AM

Europe: 6:30 - 7:30 AM

India: 8:30 - 9:30 AM (FF MAX only)

Note: The timings mentioned above are based on the local timezone of the respective servers.

Advance Servers serve as the testing grounds for upcoming Free Fire OB updates (Image via Garena)

The Free Fire servers will go offline at a given time and return online after a maintenance break, which may last for hours. However, the duration of the break also depends upon the number of additions or adjustments rolled out via a specific Free Fire update.

The unreleased content that is meant to arrive in the OB34 version will be unveiled via the week-long Advance Server that Garena usually launches a week or two before the update's release.

Disclaimer: Garena's popular BR shooter is banned in India, so gamers should install its MAX variant to access their player IDs.

