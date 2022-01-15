Free Fire OB32 event calendar and rewards leaked

The Free Fire OB31 update has essentially been filled with events for the players. It all started with the Money Heist collaboration and was then followed by the New Age Campaign, available for a few weeks. Now, the New Year Party events are underway.

With the OB32 update just around the corner, users expect plenty of new events to take place right after the patch. The recent leaks of the She Plays Free Fire event calendar have added to the excitement.

She Plays Free Fire event calendar leaked

The She Plays Free Fire event calendar leak comes from Knight Clown, a data miner/leaker well-known for providing glimpses of upcoming content to fans. According to a post on his official Instagram profile, the event will start from 22 January and be accessible until 1 February.

The leaked calendar is as follows:

Gather for Party – 22 January to 25 January

Suit Her Up – 24 January to 1 February

Daily Login Rewards – 26 January to 1 February

Get Her Support (Choose one character for free) – 29 January

Play Time Reward – 29 January to 1 February

Suit Her Up Exchange – 29 January to 1 February

Rewards

Although Knight Clown has not shed light on the exact rewards available as part of the new event, gamers can easily identify a few of them.

At the Gather for Party event, they will likely have the opportunity to get Shani, Notora, or Steffie for free, but as trial cards.

In the Suit Her Up event, users might need to collect special tokens and later exchange them for a bundle.

On the other hand, they will get a free character from the Get Her Support event on the alleged peak day. Images identifiable through the calendar suggest that the following characters might be up for grabs:

Kapella

Notora

Misha

Caroline

Moco

Xayne

Olivia

Dasha

Nikita

Laura

A124

Steffie

Shanni

Readers must note that these are just leaks, and the developers have not confirmed the rewards or the new set of events yet. Thus, they must take the dates and prizes with a pinch of salt.

