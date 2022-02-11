Free Fire OB33 update expected release date and advance server registration speculations

One of the primary reasons for Free Fire's rapid growth in recent years has been the continuous flow of updates. Developers ensure that players are engaged by releasing new versions every few months.

Back in January, the OB32 iteration of the battle royale title was made available for download, and it introduced several unique aspects such as matchmaking function for Craftland and so on.

Many gamers are already anticipating the next release of Free Fire and have searched for any information about its launch.

Details regarding the Free Fire OB33 update expected release date

The current ranked season will be ending on 24 March (Image via Garena)

Garena has followed a particular pattern while releasing updates for Free Fire, i.e., they were made available on either the day or the day before the Clash Squad Ranked Season ends. The developers will likely follow the same for the upcoming OB33 version.

As a result, the game's community can anticipate its launch on 23 March or 24 March (Clash Squad season ends on 24 March), which is over a month away. For now, they can enjoy the ongoing events based on Squad Beatz.

Additionally, whenever an update is released, there is a maintenance break that takes place in conjunction with it. The break generally takes place between 9:00 AM and 6:00 PM on the launch day, and individuals cannot get into the server during the specified period.

Speculations about OB33 Advance Server of the game

This code is necessary to gain access (Image via Garena)

Most of the Free Fire players will be aware of the Advance Server, a test server that developers launch a few weeks before the official release to test out the features. However, it is only released for the Android platform and requires an Activation Code to get access.

The registration procedure seems to be the only way they can obtain the code, and the same for the forthcoming Advance Server is expected to begin in early March.

Also Read Article Continues below

Disclaimer: The developers have not announced any specifics regarding the OB33 update or the Advance Server. The dates mentioned above are pure speculation and are not confirmed.

Edited by Shaheen Banu