Free Fire OB36 update: Leaked outfits, emotes and more

The Free Fire OB36 update is on its way and will bring several unique features and improvements. In addition to the new features, the upcoming patch of the battle royale title will also introduce brand-new cosmetics and events.

Leaks for the game's upcoming update have already started pouring in, with numerous data miners posting on social media about bundles, emotes, and gloo wall skins. This has created a lot of hype among fans, who are now eagerly waiting for the update.

Note: It is essential to remember that the information provided below has been obtained from leaks, and there is no guarantee that the features will make it into the final version of the game.

Leaked outfits, emotes, and more to be released in the Free Fire OB36 update

Outfits and emotes

Two of Free Fire's most prominent data miners, Knightclown and BB Bhai, recently posted on Instagram about the upcoming bundles that Garena could add with the game's OB36 update. The image includes 46 unique costumes, which may be made available through the in-game store, events, Luck Royales, and other means.

Out of the costumes, the ones that drew the most attention were the themed football/soccer bundles and the two character bundles.

Apart from the outfits, the post also leaked 12 emotes that could end up being introduced in the Free Fire OB36 patch.

Lobby screen

The data miners also revealed details about the possible loading screen, lobby, and login screen that could be made available in the upcoming patch. Based on the leaked images, there will be a Halloween event in the battle royale title after the OB36 update.

Gloo Wall skin

In another Instagram post, ANNEX YT and Knightclown leaked an upcoming Gloo Wall skin named 'Gloo Wall – Spook Crow.' It has an incredible design with a flaming bird skull in the center. Considering the name of the skin, it will likely be a part of the Halloween event in the game.

Update release date

Clash Squad Season 14 ends on 21 September (Image via Garena)

As per the usual pattern followed by Garena, the OB36 update for Free Fire could be released on 20 September or 21 September.

Most of the game's new versions are made available when the Clash Squad ranked season comes to an end. Since the current season concludes on 21 September, we can predict the above dates.

Disclaimer: Free Fire was banned in India, and gamers from the country should avoid playing the game on their devices. They can enjoy the game's MAX version since it wasn't included on the list of banned applications.

