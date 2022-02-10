What's 360° gloo wall trick in Garena Free Fire and how to do it

Gloo walls are one of the most important utility items accessible to users in Free Fire, and they hold substantial importance in overall gameplay. Players can use them to gain instant cover on the battlefield while they are out in the open.

Furthermore, there are a variety of tricks that individuals can incorporate, one of which is the 360° gloo wall. It is highly popular among the game's community, with plenty of users wishing to learn how to execute it.

Many gamers, however, do not know about the specifics of how they can perform the trick.

Details about 360° gloo wall trick in Free Fire

This is where gamers have to place their crosshair to perform the trick (Image via OP GAMEPLAY/YouTube)

For those who are not familiar with the term, the 360° trick refers to the process of completely covering oneself using gloo wall grenades from all angles. Since it provides protection from opponents, this may be beneficial in various scenarios, such as healing and reviving teammates without fear of being jumped on.

Nonetheless, learning how to execute the trick is not easy for everyone, and becoming better will take considerable practice.

Listed below are a few of the points gamers should remember when performing the trick:

1) Placement: The gloo walls must be positioned adjacent to the player to perform the trick successfully. Accordingly, they will need to keep their crosshairs close to their bodies while also aiming towards the ground.

2) Sensitivity: The level of sensitivity that users have in Free Fire can also make a significant difference since it considerably affects overall movement. Consequently, individuals are recommended to set the 'General' sensitivity at the higher end.

3) Custom HUD: This is the final factor to keep in mind, and it may turn out to be vital. Even though the Custom HUD is a personal choice, users should set their crouch option next to the gloo wall button since it will take them less time to place the utility items and perform the 360° trick.

Note: The article represents the opinion of the writer.

