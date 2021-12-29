Best Free Fire sensitivity settings for 360° movements and gloo wall placements

Many Free Fire players feel compelled to improve their skills to progress through the various tiers in the ranked mode and get multiple free rewards. There are many factors that affect their overall gameplay in the battle royale title.

It is crucial for them to pay attention to the sensitivity settings because it affects movements and other issues. In general, users can enhance their performance in games if they choose appropriate ones. As a result, they are on the lookout for the same.

Disclaimer: Choice of sensitivity settings varies from user to user and the ones mentioned below are based on the writer’s opinion.

Free Fire: Ideal sensitivity for 360° movements and gloo wall placements

Here are the settings that players can incorporate (Image via Free Fire)

For fluid and quick movements, it is recommended that the sensitivity be at the higher end. These are the settings that gamers can apply in Free Fire:

General: 100

Red Dot: 100

2x Scope: 80-85

4x Scope: 75-80

Sniper Scope: 70-75

Free Look: 80-85

Users could find it difficult to adjust to the settings at first, but they will get the hang of it after a few days. They can further customize it based on their personal preferences.

The increased sensitivity mentioned above would benefit players during gloo wall placements by allowing them to rotate their screen faster. There are various tricks that individuals can also incorporate into their gameplay to improve their performance. They can click here to read more.

How to change sensitivity in Free Fire

To begin, Free Fire has to be opened. They will need to tap on this icon to visit the in-game settings tab.

Clicking here will open up the settings in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

Later, once the settings section appears, individuals can head to the ‘Sensitivity’ tab. They can consequently change the required values.

Note: Gamers must not change their settings frequently and keep them consistent if they want to improve their gameplay in Free Fire.

Edited by Ravi Iyer