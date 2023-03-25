Free Fire Ramadan Event items leaked: Adventuring Hero Bundle, Eagle Gaze M1887 and more

Garena hosts extravagant celebrations to commemorate occasions within Free Fire, and as per the leaks, Ramadan celebrations are the biggest event in the OB39 version. The details were provided by two of the prominent data miners – Pureleaks_OFC and KnightClown, who are well known for their exploits in providing details of the upcoming events and content before the release.

If these leaks are to be believed, 20 items, including outfits, emotes, weapon skins, and more, are right around the corner.

Free Fire Ramadan event items leaked

In their Instagram post, the two data miners shared a video where they provided a glimpse of all the items they believe might be incorporated into Free Fire as part of the upcoming Ramadan event.

Ramadan themed items leaked for the upcoming event are as follows:

Adventuring Hero Bundle

Adventuring Princess Bundle

Pet Skin: Green Imp Arvon

Pet Skin: Royal Tiger

M1887 – Eagle Gaze

Vector – Hawk Wing

Festival Celebrations

Magical Lamp Arrival Animation

Katana – 1001 Nights

Desert Greatknife

Gloo Wall – Desert Reptile

Grenade – Ketupat

Monster Truck – Green Giant

Tuk Tuk – Floral Chariot

Ramadan Booyah music

The Joy of Ramadan music

Triangular Traditional Scarf

Round Traditional Scarf

Wing of Dawn

Joyful Travel Backpack

While the data miners have provided a comprehensive visual overview of the themed cosmetics, they haven’t disclosed when and where players can obtain them. It also remains unclear if these will be accessible on all the servers.

Given that in any event campaign, only a handful of cosmetics are distributed for free, those with higher rarity might require the usage of diamonds.

Even though the leaks of the themed items come from reliable sources in the community, these are still unconfirmed details and should be taken with a pinch of salt. Garena may or may not add them to Free Fire.

Note: Due to government-imposed restrictions on Free Fire, Indian players are advised to refrain from playing the game. Instead, they may wait for the arrival of these items in the MAX version.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes