Free Fire Ramadan Event items leaked: Adventuring Hero Bundle, Eagle Gaze M1887 and more

Garena hosts extravagant celebrations to commemorate occasions within Free Fire, and as per the leaks, Ramadan celebrations are the biggest event in the OB39 version. The details were provided by two of the prominent data miners – Pureleaks_OFC and KnightClown, who are well known for their exploits in providing details of the upcoming events and content before the release.
If these leaks are to be believed, 20 items, including outfits, emotes, weapon skins, and more, are right around the corner.
Free Fire Ramadan event items leaked
In their Instagram post, the two data miners shared a video where they provided a glimpse of all the items they believe might be incorporated into Free Fire as part of the upcoming Ramadan event.
Ramadan themed items leaked for the upcoming event are as follows:
- Adventuring Hero Bundle
- Adventuring Princess Bundle
- Pet Skin: Green Imp Arvon
- Pet Skin: Royal Tiger
- M1887 – Eagle Gaze
- Vector – Hawk Wing
- Festival Celebrations
- Magical Lamp Arrival Animation
- Katana – 1001 Nights
- Desert Greatknife
- Gloo Wall – Desert Reptile
- Grenade – Ketupat
- Monster Truck – Green Giant
- Tuk Tuk – Floral Chariot
- Ramadan Booyah music
- The Joy of Ramadan music
- Triangular Traditional Scarf
- Round Traditional Scarf
- Wing of Dawn
- Joyful Travel Backpack
While the data miners have provided a comprehensive visual overview of the themed cosmetics, they haven’t disclosed when and where players can obtain them. It also remains unclear if these will be accessible on all the servers.
Given that in any event campaign, only a handful of cosmetics are distributed for free, those with higher rarity might require the usage of diamonds.
Even though the leaks of the themed items come from reliable sources in the community, these are still unconfirmed details and should be taken with a pinch of salt. Garena may or may not add them to Free Fire.
Note: Due to government-imposed restrictions on Free Fire, Indian players are advised to refrain from playing the game. Instead, they may wait for the arrival of these items in the MAX version.
