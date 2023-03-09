Free Fire OB39 leaks: New character, Ramadan Blessing event, M1014 Evo gun skin, and more

The launch of the Free Fire OB39 server has been preceded by a fresh batch of leaks online, hinting at certain content expected to be added to the game in the OB39 version. Multiple data miners, including VipClown, Macbruff_ff, and more, can be credited for these leaks.

If these are true, a new character, a separate character system, a special mega event, a new Trend+ system, and more are coming the players’ way with the upcoming OB39 patch to make the game even better.

Free Fire OB39 update content leaked from trusted sources

In multiple Instagram posts, the data miners have recently provided followers with a detailed look into the features and content that Garena may have lined up for Free Fire players in the coming days.

Ramadan Blessing event

As per the recent set of leaks, the highly anticipated Free Fire OB39 update is set to introduce a mega event called Ramadan Blessing 2023. Since it would be the main event of the patch, it is poised to include a plethora of free and paid cosmetics for players to relish.

Happy Decoy Trend+ Brand

Trend+, at the core, is a system that compiles a set of unique outfits and collections based on a particular theme. The game has five stunning brands available, and as per leaks, a sixth one could be on the cards. It is expected to be called Happy Decoy and may arrive with the OB39 update.

M1014 Evo gun skin

Evo gun skins are a big draw in Free Fire, and the developers regularly release these coveted items to provide better variety. According to a recent post by Macbruh_ff, a new skin called Scorpion Shard is on the horizon and will likely make its way into the game within the next version.

Character changes

VIP Clown, one of the popular data miners in the community, provided valuable insights into the changes in the character system that may come into effect with the OB39 update.

As per the post, character unlocking rules, including the Link System, may likely be removed, and players will instead have to spend Gold or Diamonds to get them. Moreover, there would no longer be varying levels for characters and pets. Once a particular character or pet is unlocked, their skills will be at the maximum level.

Ability reworks and new character

Several character abilities are expected to undergo changes in the Free Fire OB39 update, specifically Xayne, Dasha, Wolfrahh, Otho, and Ford. While the leaker knows the abilities affected, the exact specifics will only become clear after the update's release.

Additionally, a new character, Orion, may also make his way into the game. As per the leaks, he is a mercenary gaining power after biological transformation.

Pet Smash mode

VIP Clown also shared a first look at Free Fire Pet Smash mode. However, the data miner did not show how it would be played or the rules to follow. More details are expected in the coming days.

Note: Due to government-imposed restrictions, Indian players are advised to refrain from playing Free Fire or the Advance Server.

