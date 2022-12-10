New Free Fire Angelic Royale leaked

A few days back, many outfits from Garena Free Fire and Free Fire MAX's upcoming Trend+ brand, Angelic, got leaked via multiple sources. Their release schedule and the event were still unknown. However, well-known dataminers has revealed the rumored "Angelic Royale."

The upcoming time-limited Luck Royale section is expected to arrive in Free Fire in a few weeks or maybe even days. Although the special in-game event will not feature all outfits from the upcoming Trend+ brand, fans can still see plenty of rewards, which have been revealed in the following section.

Rewards from the rumored Angelic Royale in Garena Free Fire get leaked

According to the rumors, the upcoming "Angelic Royale" (also listed as Token Royale) will feature Trend+ outfits and various other rewards, which players will be able to draw after spinning with diamonds. The exact rules for the rumored Luck Royale section are yet to be revealed, while the items in its prize pool will include:

Angelic Hat

Angelic Sky Top

Gleaming Angelic Pants (male)

Angelic Cowboy (mask)

10 Angelic Tokens

Five Angelic Tokens

Three Angelic Tokens

Two Angelic Tokens

One Angelic Token

One Diamond Royale Voucher

One Weapon Royale Voucher

Besides the mentioned rewards, the prize pool will feature four different Weapon Loot Crates. Players will be able to draw the outfits in the Angelic Royale only once, while tokens, vouchers, and Weapon Loot Crates will be obtainable multiple times.

Furthermore, the expected price for each spin will be 40 diamonds, whereas players will get to purchase 11 turns with 400 diamonds.

Apart from the Angelic (or Token) Royale in Free Fire, other outfits and accessories from the forthcoming Trend+ brand include the following:

Shimmering Angelic Pants (female)

Angel Flip Flops

Angelic Dandy (mask)

Stylish & Retro (bottom outfits for female characters)

Angelic Pants (male)

Risen Glasses

Risen Hoodie

Risen Sneakers

Angelical Jogger (bottom outfits for female characters)

Angelical Sprinter (bottom outfits for female characters)

Wing Haircut

However, unlike the Angelic Royale, there are no other leaks regarding the aforementioned items. Still, one can expect them to arrive via time-limited events as paid rewards, and one will have to spend a plethora of diamonds to attain each one.

Currently, Angelic Brand is listed as "Coming Soon" in FF and FF MAX's Lab, meaning that players might be able to see it roll out in a few weeks. In the meantime, fans can focus on the ongoing and confirmed events to acquire rewards and grind hard in BR-Ranked Season 31 to maximize their tiers.

