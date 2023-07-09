New Free Fire event leaked: Get free Magic Cube (MAX version)

Events are important in Free Fire since they allow Garena to engage the players with tasks and rewards. A leak around one of the upcoming events that might offer a Magic Cube has surfaced online. The leaked poster of this event was shared by @venom.ofc_ and macbruf_ff, two popular data miners, on their Instagram handle today.

If the new leak turns out to be true, you will have the option to get a free Magic Cube as soon as July 10, 2023. However, it is reasonable to say that you will not get it directly but may have to complete a particular mission to receive the cube.

New Free Fire MAX event offering free Magic Cube leaked by data miners

The data miners uploaded the poster for an upcoming event where the Free Fire MAX community might win a coveted Magic Cube. Per the leaked poster, the event will kick off on July 10, 2023, and will be available to players on the India, Bangladesh, and Singapore servers.

Moreover, it is expected to have a longer duration than other events since the end date mentioned is September 8, 2023.

Moreover, according to the available details, you will likely need to play one game daily for about 30 days to qualify for the free reward. If this turns out to be true, you certainly have a great event upcoming event since playing one game is not too difficult given the event's long duration. Furthermore, the reward of a free Magic Cube practically equates to an exclusive shop outfit.

However, it is important to emphasize that the details provided in the article are still leaks and have not been confirmed by the developers. As a result, they must be viewed with a bit of skepticism.

Available Magic Cube bundles in Free Fire MAX

Once you have acquired the Magic Cube, you are eligible to claim one outfit from the store's redeem section for free. On the Free Fire MAX Indians server, you can accumulate the following items:

Skull Fighter Bundle

Skull Rider Bundle

Ancient Glory Bundle

Energy Totem Bundle

Heated Crust Bundle

Cold Frost Bundle

Venom Touch Bundle

Hunger Strike Bundle

Violet Flame Bundle

Crazy DJ Bundle

Vampire’s Revenge Bundle

Bloody Mistress Bundle

Golden Bell Bundle

The Operation Elite Bundle

The Contingency Elite Bundle

Duchess Swallowtail Bundle

Oni Soulseeker Bundle

Yokai Soulseeker Bundle

Judgement Ironface Bundle

Verdict Ironface Bundle

However, the rewards on the other servers might be different. Moreover, you can only exchange one outfit for a Magic Cube in your account and not reverse the selection. Hence it is essential to exercise caution.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes