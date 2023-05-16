New Free Fire MAX Moco Store leaked: Rewards, servers, and more

Moco Store is one of the most cherished Luck Royales in Free Fire MAX as it guarantees rewards to players, unlike the Gold Royale, Weapon Royale, and more. Garena occasionally releases new Moco Stores, with the latest recently leaked by the popular data miner VIPClown. Per the leaks he posted, the event will commence on May 17, 2023, and run for approximately one week.

It will feature an exclusive gun skin for the MP5 as the primary reward, alongside a few other in-game items. The section below provides all the details about the upcoming Moco Store in Free Fire MAX.

New Free Fire MAX Moco Store featuring MP5 skin leaked

The upcoming Moco Store will feature a special MP5 skin (Image via vipclown_ofc / Instagram)

As per the leaks posted by VIPClown, the following Free Fire MAX Moco Store will commence for the India, Bangladesh, and Singapore servers on May 17, 2023.

The store will be active inside the game until May 23, 2023. It will be part of the ongoing Project Crimson celebrations and offer the exclusive Sublime Scorpio MP5 skin.

The particular gun skin will essentially boost the weapon's armor penetration and magazine capacity while reducing the reload speed. Interested gamers will have to spend diamonds in the Moco Store to get the same upon its availability in the game.

Like all the other events, this one will also offer you the option to select a Bonus Prize. Moreover, similarly, the spins will likely start at 9 diamonds and go up to 499.

Ongoing Moco Store in Free Fire MAX

The current Moco Store inside the game commenced on May 12, 2023, and will remain available until May 18, 2023. The main highlight of the event is the themed Scorpio Grasp fist skin.

You can start by choosing one of the following as the primary reward:

Scorpio Grasp

Hailstone Fist

M79 – Hipster Bunny

M14 – Egg Hunter

The Baghatur Bundle

The Batyr Bundle

You can also select one of the Bonus Prizes from the six available options, including multiple skins. Once you have done so, you may start spinning with diamonds to get your hands on the two chosen rewards and the other items.

It will cost you a maximum of 874 diamonds to guarantee the Scorpio Grasp fist skin; however, if you are lucky, you may receive it for less.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes