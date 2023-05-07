New Free Fire MAX Scorpio Top-Up 2 event leaked: Rewards, start date, servers and more

The top-up events are perpetual in Free Fire MAX, with the developers introducing a new one immediately after the previous one expires. Recently, a new set of leaks around the upcoming top-up event have surfaced, revealing that it might also feature Scorpio-themed rewards. According to reputable data miners like Pureleaks_ofc and Vipclow_ofc, the next iteration of the top-up event will provide a free pan skin, bike skin, and Scorpio Glare on the purchase of the diamonds.

Based on the available leaks, the new event will begin as soon as the current Scorpio Top-Up concludes, and players will likely have to purchase 500 diamonds to get all three items free of cost. Read through for all the available details about the leaks.

New Free Fire MAX Top Up event leaked for India and Bangladesh server

In their recent Instagram posts, the data miners shared the video preview of the Scorpio Top-Up 2 event. They believe it to be next in line to be introduced into Free Fire MAX on the Indian and Bangladeshi servers. According to them, the event will go live on May 9 and is expected to be available until May 14, 2023.

According to the video, the requirements and rewards for the next iteration of the Scorpio Top-Up event are likely to be as follows:

Free Pan – Scorpio on purchase 99 diamonds

– Scorpio on purchase 99 diamonds Free Motorbike – Scorpio on purchase of 299 diamonds

– Scorpio on purchase of 299 diamonds Free Scorpio Glare on the purchase of 499 diamonds

As always, any in-game purchase will be counted towards all three requirements, which essentially means players only need to purchase 500 diamonds to become eligible to win all three rewards for free. If the event goes live, Indian players can buy the premium in-game currency worth INR 400 to get the items which might be a good deal overall.

Even though multiple data miners posted the leak about the new top-up event in Free Fire MAX, it is important to approach it with a bit of caution. Garena is yet to officially announce the event, and it may or may not be available within the game or in the same form.

Ongoing Scorpio Top-Up event in Free Fire MAX

The current Scorpio Top-Up event in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

The ongoing Scorpio Top-Up event was added to Free Fire MAX on May 3, 2023. Players still have time until May 8, 2023, to receive the Scorpio Dagger and M60 – Sublime Scorpio free of cost. The first purchase threshold is 100 diamonds, while the second is 300.

Interested players can purchase a 310-diamond pack prized at INR 240 to get a mythic and epic item for free. This is undoubtedly a good deal, given that such cosmetics cost even higher to purchase directly.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

