New Free Fire Miraculous Fist event leaked: Rewards, start date, and more

The frequent addition of events keeps Free Fire engaging while also introducing new cosmetics for players to acquire. In a recent leak, the well-known data miner @maaxleakersofc revealed one of the forthcoming events that will be added to the Battle Royale title very soon. It will essentially feature the Miraculous Fist as the primary reward and a range of other items.

The specifics of the event haven’t been specified, but gamers can expect it to be a Luck Royale, where they will have to spend diamonds for a shot at the available items. All further details regarding the Miraculous Fist event are provided in the section below.

Free Fire Miraculous Fist event leaked

The upcoming Miraculous Fist event has been leaked. (Image via @maaxleakersofc)

The data miner @maaxleakersofc took to his social media handles to leak the Miraculous Fist event for the game, and the graphics he posted showcase how the fist skin will look. The event will essentially commence on October 17, 2023, and will run for around two weeks until October 30, 2023, giving players ample time to decide whether they want the specific skin or not.

It will be made available for the users in the India and Bangladesh servers of Free Fire, so those with accounts on the two particular servers can start saving up the diamonds if they want to have a crack at receiving the upcoming cosmetic item.

Gamers should remember that these are leaks, and the event hasn’t been confirmed yet by Garena. Thus, the leaks about the Miraculous Fist must be taken with a pinch of salt. Nonetheless, the data miner has been accurate previously, so individuals can anticipate this event in the coming days.

Ongoing Free Fire x Demon Slayer events in the game

There are several Demon Slayer-based events active in the game. (Image via Garena)

The Battle Royale title currently features content related to the Free Fire x Demon Slayer collaboration, bringing themed items into the game. Among the significant events going on include the Inosuke Royale, Tanjiro Ring, Zenitsu Royale, and the Nezuko Mystery Shop.

All the events mentioned above provide items such as an emote, backpack, costumes, and more related to the famous characters in the Anime and Manga series.

The collaboration-based events wouldn’t last long, and items as rare as these wouldn’t quickly return to the game. As a result, gamers who have enough diamonds with them should spend the same to receive these rewards.

