Next Free Fire MAX Incubator leaked: Servers, rewards, release date, and more

The Incubator is one of the many Luck Royales that Garena has introduced to Free Fire MAX. This particular Luck Royale generally offers a set of costume bundles or gun skins in the game, with players able to obtain them by using the required number of Evolution Stones and Blueprint tokens.

Knightclown and sawgaming, two popular and reliable data miners, have recently leaked the next Incubator for the game's Indian and Bangladeshi servers. They have provided details about the costume bundles that will be made accessible with it. Interested users can check out the section below to learn more about the upcoming Free Fire MAX Incubator.

The next Free Fire MAX Grimworld Predators Incubator has been leaked

The current Incubator ends in nine days (Image via Garena)

The Grimworld Predators Incubator is expected to kick off in Free Fire MAX on April 4, 2023 after the existing one reaches its conclusion in 9 days. The upcoming Luck Royale will include the Beastly Sunstriker, Untamed Sunsmasher, Brutal Starstriker, and Ferine Starsmasher as costume bundles.

Players will have to exchange the Blueprint: Grimworld Predators and Evolution Stones to obtain these special outfits in Free Fire MAX. Based on the data miners' social media post, listed below are the exact requirements for claiming these four costumes:

Beastly Sunstriker – 3x Blueprint: Grimworld Predators + 7x Evolution Stones

Untamed Sunsmasher – 3x Blueprint: Grimworld Predators + 6x Evolution Stones

Brutal Starstriker – 2x Blueprint: Grimworld Predators + 5x Evolution Stones

Ferine Starsmasher – 2x Blueprint: Grimworld Predators + 4x Evolution Stones

Like all other Incubators, players interested in obtaining different costume bundles will have to spend diamonds. The price of the spins will most likely remain the same. As usual, each spin will cost them 40 diamonds, while a collection will set them back a total of 180 diamonds.

Since getting this particular Blueprint: Grimworld Predators and Evolution Stones wouldn’t be guaranteed within a specific number of spins, it could potentially take thousands of diamonds to obtain all of the bundles listed above.

This is why it's highly recommended that only those players with a sufficient balance of diamonds should try out their luck at the spins, while others can wait for the special events that guarantee costumes.

It should be noted that the bundles mentioned above are based on leaks and haven't been officially confirmed by Garena yet. However, considering that previous leaks posted by Knightclown and sawgaming have been accurate, it can be safely predicted that Grimworld Predators will be the next Incubator added to the game.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes