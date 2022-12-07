Tropical Parrot M1887 will return to Free Fire MAX soon, according to leaks

The Tropical Parrot M1887 is among the most sought-after gun skins for the shotgun in Free Fire MAX. New leaks suggest that the gun skin will find its way back to the battle royale game in a few days.

Popular Free Fire data miner KnightClown revealed information about the skin's return in one of his recent Instagram posts. KnightClown is a trusted source in the game's community and has previously revealed several significant leaks before the content was incorporated into the battle royale title.

Tropical Parrot M1887 for Free Fire MAX leaked

In his recent Instagram video, KnightClown claimed that the Tropical Parrot M1887 would soon be available in the Indian server. However, the data miner did not shed any light on the exact date or the method through which the gun skin would be released.

Nevertheless, the video showcased the gun skin in the Token Tower interface. Thus, rumors are rife in the community that the skin might be available through the Luck Royale upon its release.

Generally, in a Luck Royale, players need to spend diamonds to make spins and receive rewards at random from the prize pool. After accumulating a certain number of tokens from the reward pool, individuals can claim specific rewards through the tower.

It is important to note that the details about the return of the gun skin are mere leaks and may not be accurate. Garena is yet to announce the details of the skin, and the information mentioned here must be taken with a grain of salt.

Another upcoming Free Fire MAX event leaked

Another popular Free Fire MAX data miner, who goes by the name of VIP Clown, leaked the upcoming Kill mission that is part of the Football Fabel campaign. Garena already announced that the event would take place on December 12, 2022 and would be available until December 15, 2022.

If these leaks are true, users can expect to receive a free Trophy Case Loot Box upon eliminating 50 enemies during the event. This should not be a difficult task, given the duration of the event.

Apart from this, several exciting events are lined up for Free Fire MAX players. This includes the much-awaited Token Exchange Store, which is set to commence on December 7, 2022. Additionally, BR-Ranked and Play missions are also set to begin in the coming days.

Poll : 0 votes