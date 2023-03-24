Upcoming Free Fire OB39 emotes and animations leaked

Free Fire's OB39 update went live recently, bringing many changes to the game. However, there is still a lot in store for players in terms of content, and many new features are still being rolled out.

Numerous leaks about the upcoming content, including events and rewards, are doing the rounds in the Free Fire community. A few data miners recently leaked emotes and entry animations that are reportedly set to arrive in the game. These leaked FF and FF MAX items include rewards for multiple time-limited event campaigns.

Free Fire OB39 leaks: List of all rumored emotes and arrival animations

If recent leaks are to be believed, a variety of emotes will be arriving in FF and its MAX version in the next few weeks. The lineup is expected to include multiple Mythic-level collectibles with special effects.

Here are the emotes that players might see in the OB39 version of the game:

Festival Celebration (Mythic emote)

Artistic Musical Dance (Rare emote)

Forward, Backward (Rare emote)

Scorpian Friend (Mythic emote)

Aching Power (Epic emote)

Earthly Force (Mythic emote)

Grenade Magic (Mythic emote)

Oh Yeah! (Rare emote)

Grace On Wheels (Mythic emote)

Flex (Rare emote)

Crimson Doom (Mythic emote)

Crimson Tunes (Artifact emote)

Apart from the emotes mentioned above, recent leaks unveiled two Mythic-level entry animations (also known as arrival animations) for the game.

The names of the two rumored entry animations are:

Magical Lamp (Mythic animation)

Incubated Beast (Mythic animation)

Besides the emotes and animations listed above, players can also expect the launch of multiple in-game events and features in the coming days. However, to enjoy this content, one will have to update or install the latest version of the title.

How to update/install Free Fire OB39 version

You can follow these steps to update/install the OB39 version of Free Fire:

Step 1: Launch the Google Play Store (Android) or the Apple App Store (iOS & iPadOS) on your device.

Step 2: Use the search bar at the top of the screen to browse FF or FF MAX. Tap "Install" or "Update" on the game's page.

Step 3: Launch the application from the page once installed or updated.

Step 4: Download additional update files and log in to enter the game.

If you use a guest account to access Free Fire, you should link it to a social media platform. This will help you save your in-game progress without any fear of it getting lost due to an uninstallation or other incidents.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes