Sensei Tig pet in Free Fire: How to get, price, abilities and skin details

Pets, like characters, have grown to be an important element of Garena Free Fire because they each have their own set of skills. New ones are introduced into the game constantly, allowing players to choose from a wider variety of options.

Following a recent top-up event, the Sensei Tig pet has made its way onto the Indian server. Like all the other ones, users will have to purchase a given number of diamonds to obtain the pet and other rewards for free.

Details about Sensei Tig pet in Garena Free Fire

How to get and price

The new top-up event started in Free Fire today and will end on 28 September (Image via Free Fire)

As mentioned above, the Sensei Tig is part of the newly commenced top-up event in Free Fire. Users can get the pet and two skins alongside the Show off (pet action) by purchasing a specific number of diamonds:

Sensei Tig: 100 diamonds

Pet Skin: Ice Sensei Tig: 300 diamonds

Pet Skin: Fire Sensei Tig and Show off (pet action): 500 diamonds

Hence, if the players top-up the respective number of diamonds, they will get these rewards at no cost.

Gamers will have to purchase the respective number of diamonds to get the pet for free (Image via Free Fire)

After the end of the top-up event, it is expected that gamers can purchase Sensei Tig for 699 diamonds, similar to all the other pets in the in-game store.

Skill

The name of Sensei Tig’s skill is Nimble Ninja. If the players have the pet equipped in Free Fire, its ability will reduce the duration of enemies’ man-marking skill by 30% at level one, increasing to 50% at the maximum level.

Skins

The Pet Skin: Earth Sensei Tig will be given for free at pet level 6 (Image via Free Fire)

As mentioned above, two different pet skins of Sensei Tig are up for grabs in the top-up event and can be acquired if gamers purchase 300 and 500 diamonds, respectively.

Apart from these, users will be able to get the Pet Skin: Earth Sensei Tig for free upon reaching pet level 6.

