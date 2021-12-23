Skyler vs Xayne vs Nairi: Which Free Fire character is better at destroying gloo walls?

Gloo walls are perhaps the most important utility item in Free Fire. They are considered Meta items for defense in-game and can be used in numerous ways. Sadly, they are not invincible.

With enough firepower, they can be broken down easily, and those behind will be left defenseless. To add insult to injury, characters such as Skyler, Xayne, and Nairi have specialized abilities that focus on bringing down gloo walls.

Nevertheless, despite having similar abilities in Free Fire, only one of them can be the best in-game. Who is it? Read on to find out.

Note: The character abilities mentioned are at their maximum level.

Detailed comparison of Skyler, Xayne, and Nairi in Free Fire

1) Skyler, Xayne, and Nairi abilities

Skyler's ability

When activated, Skyler's 'Riptide Rhythm' ability unleashes a sonic wave. The wave is capable of damaging five gloo walls within 100 meters. Additionally, when Free Fire players place a gloo wall, HP will also be recovered. This ability is instant and has a cooldown period of 40 seconds once used.

Xayne's ability

Xayne's 'Xtreme Encounter' ability grants Free Fire users 80 HP temporarily, which reduces over time. Additionally, the damage inflicted on gloo walls and shields is increased by 100%. The ability lasts for only 10 seconds and has a cooldown period of 100 seconds.

Nairi's ability

Nairi's passive ability, 'Ice Iron,' increases the durability of gloo walls. Once deployed, a gloo wall will recover 30% of its current durability. Additionally, the user will do 30% increased damage to the gloo walls when using ARs in-game

2) Skyler, Xayne, and Nairi in combat

Skyler in combat

Skyler's role in combat is that of a rusher. Using his ability, Free Fire players can create a hole in the enemy's defenses by destroying their gloo walls in an instant. This allows the rest of the team to push opponents with ease.

Xayne in combat

Xayne's role in combat is multifaceted. When her ability is active, she can take out gloo walls and Chrono's shield with ease. Thanks to the extra HP, a lot of additional damage can be absorbed and shrugged off during a gunfight.

Nairi in combat

Nairi's role in combat is to buff up the durability of gloo walls. They can recover their HP when damaged and revert to their original state. Despite his ability, which limits him to a defensive role, while using an AR, additional damage can be done to enemy gloo walls.

Verdict

Although Skyler, Xayne, and Nairi have similar abilities in Free Fire, when it comes to destroying gloo walls instantly, Skyler has no equal. Being able to destroy multiple gloo walls places him on top as the apex character.

Furthermore, with a cooldown time of 40 seconds, his ability can be used frequently. This allows players to be aggressive and consistently push the enemy back by destroying their gloo walls.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Shaheen Banu