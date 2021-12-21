Chrono vs Nairi: Is the upcoming Free Fire character better than Chrono?

Chrono has always been the best character in Free Fire when it comes to defense. Despite the nerf, his force field is still a powerful protection tool. However, the hierarchy of power is about to change.

An upcoming character called Nairi, offers players a similar skill without any cool down time. While there's no special shield dome involved, his ability is about to make the gloo wall a lot stronger. As a result, the obvious question pops up: Will he be better than Chrono?

Note: The character abilities mentioned are at their maximum level.

Detailed comparison of what Chrono and Nairi offer players in Free Fire

1) Chrono vs Nairi: Abilities

Chrono's ability

Chrono's active ability is called 'Time Turner'. When activated, it creates a dome-shaped force field that can absorb 800 damage and last 6 seconds. When inside the force field, players cannot fire outward either. The ability has a cooldown period of 120 seconds.

Nairi's ability

Nairi's passive ability is called 'ice Iron'. After a gloo wall has been deployed, it recovers 30% of current durability every second. Additionally, damage dealt to gloo walls is also increased by 25% when using assault rifles. The ability has no cooldown and is active throughout the match.

2) Chrono vs Nairi: Primary role in combat

Chrono in combat

Chrono's role in combat is that of a protector or defender. Since the Free Fire OB31 update, his ability has been primarily used defensively. Given the large HP pool of the force field, it can absorb a lot of incoming damage and keep the squad safe.

Nairi in combat

Nairi's role in Free Fire's combat is versatile. Thanks to his ability, gloo walls are stronger and will last longer in combat. Additionally, with the increased damage done to gloo walls while using ARs, Nairi can easily push the enemy during a rush. As a result, his features suit both kind of playstyles, aggressive and passive.

Verdict: Which character is better?

Chrono and Nairi have very similar abilities in Free Fire. Both are focused on improved defense and damage absorption. Even though active abilities are usually better than passive ones in the game, Nairi's is better than Chrono's ability.

Given the long cooldown time and lack of usefulness with Chrono's ability, Nairi's ability to improve gloo walls is a much better option. Since it's passive in nature, players can use it as often as needed.

While gloo walls can still be destroyed, they'll be able to absorb more damage due to durability recovery. Indeed Chrono is still powerful, but with gloo walls being the meta utility item in Free Fire, Nairi is a better fit for most players.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

