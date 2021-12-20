Free Fire OB32 update expected release date in India

Patches and updates have always piqued the interest of Free Fire players as they bring an array of exciting new features into the game. There has been a regular update cycle, with new versions being released every two months.

Even though the last update (OB31) was released earlier this month and the game has been filled with events, many players have started thinking of the upcoming Free Fire OB32 update and the new features it will bring in. However, it is safe to say that this patch is only a few weeks away.

Note: The dates provided below are only an estimate. The developers have not officially revealed a date or details about the Free Fire OB32 update.

Free Fire OB32 update expected release date

The last few updates in Free Fire have followed a constant trend of being either released on the date of the launch of the new Clash Squad season or a day prior to it.

Clash Squad Season 10 ends on 20 January 2022 (Image via Free Fire)

If the same pattern is taken into consideration for the Free Fire OB32 update, then the estimated release date for it might come out to be around 19 or 20 January 2022. On patch day, like always, the servers will be inaccessible due to maintenance, and users will not be able to access the title.

However, even before the patch, users will get a taste of the new features via the special Advance Server client. It is a special client launched before the update where users can try out the new features before they are implemented.

The schedule for the OB32 might be launched soon (Image via Free Fire)

Generally, the Advance Server is launched around two weeks prior to the patch. Hence gamers can expect its launch around the first or second week of January, with registrations commencing a few days earlier.

Users will need an Activation Code to access the server (Image via Free Fire)

Players will have to register for the Advance Server a few days in advance since the client can only hold a limited number of users. Even then, they are not guaranteed to get an Activation Code which is mandatory to access the client.

Gamers undoubtedly have a ton of events lined up until the new update, which they can thoroughly enjoy while also obtaining a comprehensive collection of exciting cosmetics.

